Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Spanish press continues to feed and confirm the assumption that the Portuguese international star Cristiano Ronaldo, a Juventus player, will return to Real Madrid, as the newspaper “Marca” reported that the “Don” will be ready to leave the “old lady” as soon as he receives an offer from his former club to return to its ranks, The newspaper said: Ronaldo (36 years) is very excited about this possibility, and he is convinced that it still represents a great benefit to the “royal” team, with whom he scored 450 goals in 438 matches, from 2009 to 2018.

She added: If Ronaldo really hopes to leave Italy, he must first obtain the approval of the “old lady”, because his contract expires in June 2022. The newspaper said: The recent statements from the Italian club indicate the difficulty of reaching a compromise ground between the two parties, as he stated Andrea Pirlo, Juventus coach, said: There is still more than a year left to the end of Ronaldo’s contract, and we are happy that he will continue with us.

This media debate about Ronaldo’s future had flared up since Juventus left the round of 16 in the European Champions League “Champions League” in front of Porto, Portugal, but talk about Ronaldo’s potential return to Real has expanded and spread in all European media outlets, especially Spanish and Italian. Since the French Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid coach, opened the door to Ronaldo’s return, with his statements to Italian television and saying: This is possible, this is possible, before he softened the impact of his statement by saying: We know Cristiano the person and the player, and we know what he did at Real Madrid, but Today is a Juventus player, and we must respect that for his sake and for the ‘old lady’.