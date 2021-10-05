expensive hobbySports, collecting or being creative: we all have hobbies. But some people spend a lot more on that than others. Every week we ask someone about his expensive hobby. This week: Marc de Groot (40) spent 5000 euros on his last year Star Wars -collection.











How did you get started?

,,I went to the second in 2002 Star Warsmovie of the Prequel Triology in the cinema. I liked it so much I was hooked. Pretty funny, because the first movie didn’t click. At that time I lived in Rotterdam and regularly visited comic book store Yendor. They had a trading card game of that Star Wars that I was going to play with my partner. You have to see that as a Pokémon: if you want rare cards, you have to open a lot of packs. That’s where the collection started.”

What are you collecting?

,,What not, haha! I collect cards, but also all books. I have a bookcase full Star Wars at the office: the books for adults, but also young adults. I buy everything. And twice: one I put on the shelf to watch and the other is an audiobook, because I travel a lot for my work in marketing. In addition, I have all the DVDs and Blu-rays that have ever come out.

,,I also have special editions of everything: for example the Star Wars Family Guy-DVD box with T-shirt. I also go to Star Warsconventions, there you can buy a photo autographed by the actors. I have a lot of that. I recently started collecting Lego as well, because our kids (4 and 8) like it. The only thing I don’t collect are the action figure, the toys.”



Surely all this isn’t free?

,,Certainly not. I think my collection of photos and autographs already cost 2500 euros. Each photo is $40 to $50, but I paid $100 for one with Princess Leia and $250 for Luke Skywalker.

,,This year the biggest cost item is Lego: we spent 2000 euros in six months. At home there is a display case of 2.5 meters full of Lego. I’m building an 18+ set of a spaceship, it was 320 euros. I bought two: one of the packages had an error with the wrong logo. I can resell such a rare set with a flaw.”

How far have you ever gone for an item?

,,I was extremely active in collecting cards. Each box contained one or two special cards: with an autograph or a piece of costume from the movies. To get my hands on those cards, I bought a whole box of boxes a few times, you call that a ‘case’. You then have 432 packs of cards, and I paid 1200 euros per case for that.”



What’s on your wish list?

,,In Disney World (US) they have a Star Warstheme park created with a special hotel. You can stay there for two days with the full experience. I want to go there with my family. For that we have to pay between 4000 and 6000 euros and then we still have to buy airline tickets. But as soon as it’s allowed in terms of corona, we’ll go. These kinds of experiences are better than stuff.”

Why is it so much fun?

,,It also had Lord of the Rings could have grabbed me. But it’s about the sense of belonging. I have a Star Warspodcast – also involves money – and we share everything with each other. That’s my motivation. It’s just like being a Feyenoord supporter: you have that connection there too. And Star Wars is a world where you can discover so many stories. That’s not even for me to keep up with.”



