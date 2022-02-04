New Year New Life. After giving the jump to the professional elite with the Movistar Team, where he got the five victories that appear in his record over seven seasons, Mark Soler (Vilanova i la Geltrú, 28 years old) faces a season as challenging as it is exciting in the ranks of the UAE Team Emirates. The Catalan signed with the Emirati team until 2023, two seasons, enough time to demonstrate his quality and his ability to sacrifice. Some facets that you must combine depending on the races you attend their leader, a Tadej Pogacar for the one who is willing to work on dates like the Tour de France.

What feelings do you face the year after the preseason?

-The sensations were very good. I am really looking forward to making my debut with the team and I am very excited to face this new stage. (Soler attended AS in the town of Pollença, minutes before debuting in official competition with the colors of the UAE in the Challenge de Mallorca)

After seven seasons in the ranks of Movistar, he is facing his first year with the UAE team. Is he more motivated than ever to get started?

-I have a new motivation, a new illusion and the truth is that I am very happy. We hope everything goes well.

Regarding the structure and working methods. What are the most significant differences you have noticed when you arrived at the UAE compared to Movistar?

-In the end, changes as such, no. UAE is a totally different structure in terms of how it works and I have also met new teammates. It’s about adjusting to it all.

“I will have some opportunity in races of a week”

Mark Soler

Within all the variables that arise around a transfer, what was it that made you decide to sign for the UAE?

-It’s a combination of many things. One of the reasons is all the people who are here, both brokers and staff. They also have the double Tour winner, in a row, so why not be with him, helping him and giving his best?

At the team presentation he showed his support for Pogacar, but will he be free to lead the team in races where he does not participate?

-Yes Yes. As I have already mentioned, I am going to have an opportunity in one-week races. It is clear that in the big tours, if Tadej is there, we will do our best so that he can get that third consecutive Tour.

Years ago I commented that I was yet to define if I was a one-week or three-week runner. Do you already have a clearer idea of ​​his profile?

-The truth is that, in the end, the race puts everyone in their place. If I can help out in three-week laps, that’s what I’ll do, and if I get a chance to lead in one week, I’ll try to take it.

What calendar and most important goals do you have set for 2022?

-My personal goals will be Volta a Catalunya and the Basque Country. Then I will help the team to the fullest in the Tour de France and La Vuelta.