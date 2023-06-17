There is an epidemic that is going through the planet from end to end, dragging children and adults with it: obesity has tripled in the world since the 1970s and more than 650 million people, according to data from the World Health Organizationthey suffer from it. Due to its enormous complexity, this disease, which also triggers other health problems, such as tumors or cardiovascular diseases, brings doctors and researchers to their heads, who are still unraveling all the organic processes that are set in motion when there is an excessive accumulation of fat. in the body. Finding effective drugs to combat it is the great objective of the scientific community, although prevention continues to be, for now, the best weapon to combat this health problem, admits Marc Schneeberger Pané (Lloret de Mar, Girona, 36 years old), a neurobiologist from Yale University (United States) and specialized in studying how the nervous system controls energy balance and metabolism.

Schneeberger, graduate in Pharmacy and doctor in Biomedicine, has just received the award Princess of Girona for his contributions to the discovery of a key brain region in the processes of energy intake and expenditure. The great keys to this ailment lie in the brain, explained the scientist during a visit to Barcelona to participate in an event with other awardees from the Princess of Girona Foundation.

Ask. Experts always warn that, in obesity, losing weight is not a matter of will. Because? What happens in the brain?

Answer. The brain is simply monitoring blood glucose levels, the physiological state of the body, and based on that, it gives signals to start the appetite or block it. But always to maintain the body. For the brain, taking more nutrients is not an emergency situation; the emergency situation is losing weight: if there is too much metabolic activity, losing weight detects it as an emergency situation, activates the appetite signal and that creates complexity when, evolutionarily, not so many years have passed since we chased animals for food. Evolutionarily, 2,000 or 3,000 years is not that long, so the brain is thinking that depositing energy at the level of adipose tissue is good. The problem is that with our access to high-fat, high-sugar nutrients available all the time, it creates an addiction to those kinds of products because they’re so pleasurable.

Q. Why do they like chips or chocolate more than chard or broccoli?

R. The brain has learned that they have a high nutritional contribution and since it works only with glucose and needs a constant flow of energy for neural activity, it prefers that type of food that provides it with more nutrition. Because, again, for the brain, gaining weight is not bad. The problem is when the system deregulates and when that happens, it is often too late. That is why the best therapy that works against obesity is prevention: if we follow a balanced diet and exercise from a young age, we end up training our bodies in those moments of development to further promote a stable body weight and, vice versa, if we promote a sedentary lifestyle and the stress of our daily life, which makes us eat anything quickly, we train our brain for that type of behavior.

Q. What are the variables that trigger the entire process that leads to obesity? Does it depend on how we eat? The when? The fact that? Everything at once?

R. We do not have the complete answer. We believe that until we fully understand how these circuits really work, taking into account all the components, we will not be able to define what all the factors are. Evidently, [influye] exercise, diet, type of diet, diet components… But then there are also many things that affect our metabolic system that are secondary to it: anything that at a moment of development is affecting neural circuits can determine how they affect . We have seen that, for example, when children play, they stimulate certain regions of the brain. The most critical part that we are seeing are the moments of development: childhood obesity may be the one that has the worst implication at the organism level because at a time when these circuits are being established, we are preventing them from developing properly due to Because we are adding toxins and foods that are not nutritious, and derivatives of these nutrients, components that activate inflammation are generated, and neuronal inflammation leads to neuronal death. We don’t know the implications of this yet and they can range from stress or anxiety to cognitive deficits. We see that this age is the most important to act.

Q. Can play be positive?

R. Social gaming is seen to stimulate the same neurons that stimulate metabolism. The fact of having more social play causes more stimulation of neurons that give a signal of satiety and, with that satiety, they lose weight. And it is not the game that we understand by going to play soccer, it is the unstructured game, that social ability to interact at those early ages favors the proper development of the brain.

The scientist Marc Schneeberger Pané, Princess of Girona Award for Scientific Research 2023, during an interview at the Palau Macaya in Barcelona. Kike Rincon (Kike Rincon)

Q. Doesn’t it have to do with energy expenditure, then? Would it be the same to do a puzzle with other children than to play tag?

R. Yes, unstructured. With the aim of playing, independent of physical activity. And the same happens at the nutritional level: at that moment, that excess fat diet that a cookie has and that chard does not have increases inflammation and that inflammation can be very disturbing for the correct development of both the most fundamental circuits for the organism. , as well as more advanced circuits. What we are considering is whether childhood obesity, this incorrect development of his brain, causes him to later have more cognitive deficits, if he is more susceptible to stress, anxiety…. Or if that anxiety after adulthood has been determined by problems in development, social isolation… We are seeing that the pandemic is having a brutal impact, but more than in adults, who have adapted, in children: adolescent depression, childhood depression and metabolic problems are increasing exponentially these years.

Q. Does the brain send more than the intestine to regulate energy balance?

R. The brain takes over, sensing what is going on in our environment, and then communicating how the body should respond. There are peripheral neurons that communicate with the central ones, but the brain clearly has a primary position. That is why we understand obesity, not as a disease of the body, but a disease of the brain. The fundamental thing that is deregulated and that generates this complexity in losing weight is not the peripheral organism, it is our brain and how it regulates this metabolism. A very clear example is when one goes to a wedding; knows that there will be an excess of nutrients and if that wedding is canceled at the last minute because something has happened and you don’t go, if you looked at your blood insulin levels they would be higher than normal because the brain has already anticipated: it can happen a hypoglycemia just if you are going to the wedding and you leave at that moment because your body is prepared for it. That is to say, the brain is analyzing at all times and this does not mean that at the peripheral level, of the body, it is less important, because obviously the first thing that detects this food bolus is the mouth, that is where the first signal to the brain begins.

P. The study of the gut-brain axis and the microbiome is now very much in vogue [el conjunto de microbios, como bacterias y virus, que pueblan el organismo]. How are they related to each other?

R. We do not know very well how the intestinal microbiota differs from one to the other. We have a study in which we look at the microbiome in obese and non-obese and we see that there are very clear patterns of specific microbiome increased or decreased in situations of obesity and what metabolites are secreted by this microbiome. The microbiome acts as an informer or it can secrete some toxin that is then absorbed and reaches the brain. It is one more communicator, but since it is so little explored, all the results are very impressive. For example, it has been seen that short-chain fatty acids are produced by the intestinal microbiome and these are capable of communicating that the intestine moves faster or slower or influencing diarrhea or constipation… And these have been discovered from the intestine These latest drugs are called GLP-1 analogues and have been seen to act in a region of the brain that causes nausea and have been taken advantage of because prolonged nausea inhibits appetite and at the moment they are the drugs that are decreasing weight.

Q. These drugs are very fashionable. What implications can this process have? Because promoting a kind of permanent nausea is not very natural either.

R. In fact, we see it, it depends how, in a negative way. What is being investigated now is to dissociate that nausea from the signal to stop eating. because the nausea per se, it’s bad, but the signal to stop eating is associated with that nausea and we have to see if we can unravel from where these neurons are communicating the most negative signal, this feeling of nausea, and to where they are communicating the signal to stop eating food, and if then we are able to only act in that circuit with some evolution of these drugs.

the social game [en los niños] stimulates the same neurons that stimulate metabolism”

Q. It has not been possible to influence the intake and expenditure process through truly effective drugs. What do they need to know?

R. As for therapy, the best here is to prevent rather than cure, so let’s start so that childhood obesity does not increase. At the treatment level, what seems to work best, and there are laboratory studies, is triple or double therapies: drugs that bind to neuron A, essential for regulating intake, and when this drug acts on neuron A, it leaves go to another drug that is in that same molecule and that acts on neuron B, which controls metabolism. Acting on several sites, weight loss in animal models of obesity is achieved to be much greater.

Q. Do you see it possible to end the obesity epidemic in the future?

R.. At an adult level it will be very complex because in these individuals we will need almost individualized therapy, because each one comes from a different environment and yes, there will be drugs that act and achieve better weight loss to lead a more bearable life, but not so that these obese people become again. thin. But where we can act and eradicate is in childhood obesity: if we use these preventive strategies, there will be the number that we have traditionally had, a percentage that unfortunately is genetic and has a metabolic predisposition to gain weight.

Q. There are people who have a more or less tendency to gain weight. What role do genes play in this field?

R. We don’t know, but we are studying it. Because this happens to us in mice and in humans. This point that each one is a little different and when we put mice on a high-fat diet, there is one that gains 50 grams, another that gains 40 and another 35. That chronic exposure must be affecting something at the genetic level, so circuits, from the time of development. We want to know what is important to determine that individuality: the genetic component is one and the other is environmental, but how one communicates with the other and what is positive and negative, we still don’t know.

