02/18/2025



Updated at 10: 31h.





There are already medical parts of both Lo Celso as from Marc Rocathe two published by Betis through their official channels early in the morning of this Tuesday. It should be noted that in the case of Marc Roca, the midfielder suffered a direct trauma on his right foot during the encounter against the Royal Society. The change of pellegrini was key in the halftime, since the Chilean removed the Celso to introduce the aforementioned Catalan pivot, which provided dynamism and stability to the team, and also endorsed for the first time as a Verdiblanco a couple of goals to the Donostiarra picture , which followed the target previously scored by Antony, of beautiful bill.

Thus informs the Betis that the tests that have been performed have determined that the aforementioned midfielder suffers a Partial lesion of the flexor plate On the second metatarsophalangeal articulation of the right foot, and that your return to group work will depend on its evolution after an initial phase without an impact that will last at least two weeks. It will need a third to be able to return with the group if everything is going well, so that it will not be until mid -March again at a competitive level, according to these first tests and wait for its evolution.

In that same sense, in those tests carried out to Giovani Lo Celso in the afternoon and night of yesterday it has been confirmed that the Argentine international suffers a Middle degree lesion in the middle third of the sole of his right leg. His reincorporation to the team will depend on its evolution, as explained by the club itself, without giving more details until the moment of this new obstacle to the Mediapunta, who suffered at the beginning of the month a myofascial lesion in a middle third of adductor Length left that had at least a couple of offside meetings.

What is clear is that The two cause low for this Thursday In the return of the qualifier of the round of 16 of the UEFA Conference League, to play at 9:00 p.m. at Benito Villamarín, and they will also be out for Sunday’s game against Getafe, where the Verdiblancos will compete at 18.30 in the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.









Ángel Ortizwhose tests will be carried out this Wednesday, the date on which the inflammation is scheduled after that ankle sprain from which Pellegrini calculated that he would be about two weeks outside, is another of the injured Verdiblancos as well as Bellerín, Fornals and William Carvalho.