He Real Betis has released the list of summoned players for this Saturday’s match, starting at 6:30 p.m., in front of the Deportivo Alavés corresponding to the 20th matchday of LaLiga 24-25, the first of the second round of the championship. The main novelty in the call is the return of Marc Roca. The Catalan midfielder It’s back again three months latersince he was not available for Pellegrini since the derby against Sevilla played at the Sánchez-Pizjuán on October 6.

The Betic pivot enters the call for 21 players that Manuel Pellegrini has offered to the detriment of Aitor Ruibalinjured ankle in the match against Barcelona. The side is in the absence of final tests to confirm his diagnosis and the time you can be on sick leave.

The three youth players remain on the list Germán, Jesús Rodríguez and Mateo Floreswhile Marc Bartrawho had to be substituted against Barcelona due to a blow to the head, has also entered the squad.

The entire call is made up of Fran Vieites, Adrián, Germán, Sabaly, Bartra, Natan, Diego Llorente, Perraud, Ricardo Rodríguez, Johnny Cardoso, Altimira, Marc Roca, Mateo Flores, Isco, Iker Losada, Fornals, Jesús Rodríguez, Juanmi, Abde, Vitor Roque and Bakambu .