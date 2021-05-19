How do you carry the German?

Well, I recently gave my first interview to the club media in German. It’s complicated because the construction of the sentences differs a lot and I don’t control too much vocabulary yet. But I have regular classes and I understand it quite well. When it comes to speaking, it’s already a bit more difficult, but I defend myself. I love the word Deckungsschatten. (laughs)

Translate, please.

It means covering the passing line. Here, all the words are a bit longer.

What is your assessment of your first season in Munich?

Personally, it is positive. The first year away from home is always difficult, especially when you go to a team as big as Bayern. It is true that I would have liked to have more minutes, but I have the feeling that I am improving a lot and growing as a player. I see myself on the right path. Little by little, everything comes.

What goals have you set for the second year?

I try to focus on the day to day. I prefer not to pursue long-term goals, especially when they do not depend exclusively on me. I want to take little steps every day, improve my German, continue learning football. Every player wants to have more minutes, to feel important. But I perceive the confidence of the club and that is the important thing.

That is, there is Marc Roca at Bayern for a while.

I trust myself. Playing for a club like Bayern is every player’s dream and it wouldn’t be fair for me to give up now.

Does Lewandowski also put them in three at a time in training?

Has it all. He has just equaled Torpedo Müller’s 40 goals in a Bundesliga season and still has a day to beat them. A few days ago we joked at dinner about the fact that there will be players who do not reach 40 goals in their career or in training. (laughs) And he arrives and does them in a season. It is a real madness.

Have you already asked Dani Olmo about Nagelsmann?

We have talked something, yes. He is a very young coach who has already achieved a lot. That speaks highly of him. I have a feeling that he will be a great leader. Take care of a positional style, something that could come on my face. I really want to meet him, soak up his idea of ​​the game and, hopefully, have a little more participation. When the season is over, I’ll get in touch with Olmo again so he can tell me more.

Do you get along with the Leipzig player?

And so much. He was my roommate in the U21, he’s like a brother to me.

Bring it to Munich.

It would be good. (laughs) Me, delighted with life. But it is not up to me. Dani is a mix of midfielder and spectacular winger. He has a lot of goal, I hit with both legs, change of pace. Has it all. He is a very complete player. We talk a lot and I am very happy that he is doing so well.

Do you feel part of the rise of your Espanyol having played the first games before signing for Bayern?

The truth is that it is also mine (laughs). I’m very happy, especially after how difficult it was last year. We had four coaches and, in the end, we couldn’t pull it off. I am very happy that Espanyol is back where it deserves. It was clear to me when the coach was brought in and I started training with him. Vicente Moreno is a very high level coach. With Pendín and Pastor, form an exceptional trident. We were crushed from the preseason to move up and, although it seems easy from the outside, it is not. There is a lot of work, a lot of hours, a lot of training behind this promotion. Just to say that I am very proud of them and that they deserve it. As a parakeet, I have enjoyed it as a child.

Do you rule out going back one day?

Of course not. It has been my home for 13 years, I feel like a parakeet and everyone, in the end, wants to go back to what they consider to be their home. It’s my club, my city and I feel that way. Hopefully I can come back one day.

I sense that he did not choose number 21 at Bayern because he was not free.

I wanted it, but Lucas anticipated me. I also like the 22, it represents values ​​that are very mine such as courage, bravery and never giving up. 21 plus 1 equals 22. But as soon as I can, I’ll go back to the 21st. I also wore it with the U-21s. It is a number that has marked me a lot for Dani and for being able to feel him close that way.