Marc Roma, son of Nani Rom to fall while competing in the European Motocross in Lugo. Marc has told Inés Rodríguez in an interview in The intermediate How it has been to start living with disabilities.

“One day you have an accident and everything has changed you, but time goes by and you take another routine,” he begins explaining, which tells how you are assuming and fulfilling other objectives: “At first they tell you ‘dress’ and you say ‘How do I do now?’ “

Marc also confesses how hard it is at first to accept what has happened to you: “The fact of having been well and having the accident makes you Remember things you could do and now not. ” And how it still has bad days in which it is difficult to assume it: “There are days when you get up and everything is shit, others do not.”

Of course, although the accident he suffered was on a motorcycle, he says he “likes them” and “enjoys them.” Marc also explains that he has had the opportunity to try an exoskeleton and how this feeling has been: “You stand up, you walk again, It is an exciting feeling. ”

However, he points out that he does not have one at home, since they are very expensive and serve as “therapy” in hospitals, although very few people have the opportunity to try them. In this sense, he asks that governments do their best so that “Many more people can” access these exoskeletons.