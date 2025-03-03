Marc Murtra, executive president of the Telefónica Group, has claimed a more favorable treatment of European authorities and regulators to the world technological community to favor consolidation in the telecommunications sector in the old continent. On the opening day of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​the Executive has host at a large fair where the United States, along with a handful of Asian countries, monopolizes most of the prominence in terms of innovation, with Europe in the background increasingly far away from the leading markets.

To avoid this lower influence of the old continent in the world concert, the first Telefónica executive has alerted The need for Europe to facilitate tasks to its operators to gain size and reinforce its technological potential. In his opinion, this decision would be key to the future of Europe and generate favorable effects for society as a whole. Specifically, “this step can reinforce European strategic autonomy, unlock productivity and improve people’s lives,” he said. Murtra already wielded similar arguments in the press conference for the presentation of annual results of Telefónica, have claimed for Telefónica a leading role of their company in the processes of consolidation of operators that the Member States must face.

The president of Telefónica has recognized that this new competitive scenario “will force telecommunications operators to adapt, focus on what they know how to do and work properly. Warned, “Europe’s position in the world will continue to decide and will not have the capacity to decide its future autonomously.”

In the same intervention, Murtra has defended in Barcelona the leading role that has historically played the telecommunications sector in the technological progress of Europe, After underlining “the potential of the new broadband networks and the new opportunities sponsored by cloud -based architectures.”

To develop all these capabilities, Murtra explained, it is necessary to assume that Only scale and capacity gains will make it possible to “achieve drastic improvements in Europe”. For all the above, Murtra has proposed to become aware that “the excessive fragmentation of European operators, excess regulation and insufficient profitability of the sector have weighed to Europe, which has been technologically lagging behind.”

In this senseMurtra has carried out an analysis of the reality of the sector in other geographies, such as the US, the Middle East or Asia, markets that “illustrate the favorable effects that derive from having a more conducive environment to create large national champions“. All these arguments have invited Murtra to” affirm without fear of being wrong that we are now in a new era in which titanic technology companies are, again, abruptly promoting change. These giants work as dominant actors in almost monopolistic markets, have deep knowledge and are more capable than 20 years ago, “he said. Now,” all these companies are based in the United States and China, “he finished off to reinforce the need for Europe to progress in this field.