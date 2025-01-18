The great leap. After four years of working hard in the management of a large company like Indra, with strong shocks in governance and especially complicated balances, Marc Murtra will make the final leap in his appointment as executive president of Telefónica. The manager, characterized by a discreet profile without great fanfare and with technical knowledge and extensive experience in the public sector, He faces the great test of his career. The Catalan executive will have to pilot the future of the operator at a very particular shareholder moment, with the controversial presence of STC. He will do it with the complete confidence of the Sepi and the support of Isidro Fainé, president of the La Caixa Foundation and an ally.

Murtra (United Kingdom, 1972) jumped onto the national corporate scene four years ago when Sepi promoted him as president of Indra to replace Fernando Abril-Martorell. He landed without experience at the head of a large corporation, but with important knowledge of the technological and business world for his time. as an advisor for several corporate operations in his firm Crea Inversión. Among the transactions signed were acquisitions and sales of several medium and small-sized Catalan technology companies.

In recent years he has had to perfect the ability to navigate turbulent waters at the top of an Ibex 35 company and also maintain complicated balances between all parties. When he landed in Indra should have remained as non-executive president with a structure of two CEOs and with a particularly critical highest decision-making body. He subsequently faced the 2022 meeting in which a good part of the critical independent directors resigned or resigned. after an alliance of Sepi – its great supporter -, Sapa and Amber Capital.

In recent times he has dealt with a day-to-day life in which he has been gaining managerial weight in the defense and technology and power company after taking office. part of the executive tasks to the detriment of the current CEOJosé Vicente de los Mozos -with whom there have been differences regarding relevant corporate operations in the past-. As happened with Ignacio Mataix, has tried to maintain those complicated balances despite everything.

Throughout his career he has tried to combine political interests with corporate management with his experience in the public sector and dialogue with it. Years ago, around the year 2010, He was one of the members of that ‘shadow economic team’ of the Socialist Party of Catalonia (PSC) along with other directors such as Maurici Lucena himself, president of Aena.. It was part of the so-called ‘Blackberry Generation’, as it was the telephone model used by the Catalan administration. among which were other young officials such as Jaume Collboni or Mertixell Batet. He was a person close to Joan Clos, of whom he was chief of staff during his term as Minister of Industry.

He lands in a Telefónica with less turbulent waters than in the Indra of 2021, but with challenges linked to governance and the maintenance of complex balances that has accompanied him in his mandate. With the clear support of Sepi and also of Isidro Fainé, who signed him as a trustee of the La Caixa Foundation four years ago.will have to deal with the Saudi company STC, which everything indicates that it will not settle for 9.9% of the securities or with a purely financial relationship with the Spanish group. Among the challenges are the revaluation of shares in the stock market, the management of the Latin American business and a particularly challenging Spanish market.

He leaves an Indra that has already begun its turn towards the defense market, but that is not yet finished. The sale of the Minsait technology division remains to be done, for which part of the Executive had sought Telefónica itself as a buyer in the past. The potential purchase of Hispasat is also on the table, which has also been promoted by Sepi itself and the Government. And on the governance side, what will happen to Escribano, the company that has been gaining weight and power, remains pending.