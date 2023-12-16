Marc Masip, 36 years old and born in Barcelona, ​​anticipated in 2016 the reflection of cartoonist Chris Ware in the latest issue of November from The New Yorker. The American cartoonist illustrated a dinner table on Thanksgiving Day in which all the members are with their cell phones reviewing, improving and sharing the photos they took that same night, in an attempt to “edit life to turn it into something that seems like the perfect representation of happiness,” in Ware's own words. In the summer of 2016, when the tremendous impact of the smartphones In social relations, Masip posted a photo on Twitter (now, “It was a very shocking image and the TV even called me to comment on it,” says the psychologist and founder of the Disconnect projectlaunched in 2012 to provide therapeutic and educational support to minors between 11 and 17 years old with technology addiction problems or mental health disorders.

Now, Masip is responsible for three centers in Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Malaga in which 420 kids recover in day hospitals and in what they call therapeutic classrooms, which replace conventional educational centers and offer an adapted academic program. to the needs of these patients, with resources such as educators who personalize study techniques in classrooms of six people. All under the economic umbrella of the National Social Security Institute through school insurance, so that families only have to pay a “residual” part of the monthly fees.

Masip, who participated this November in the debate Children and screens, what are we doing?organized by the San Pablo Ceu Foundation within its #CEUTalks series of talks, answers the questions of this newspaper.

Ask. Why did you think in 2012 about the danger of technologies?

Answer. Disconnect was born at a time when society was not yet aware of the risks involved in being hooked on a mobile phone. The dependency created by technologies has exceeded all educational and health forecasts. At that time they called me crazy, now surely a visionary. What we then launched was the first psychoeducational program on addiction to technologies, social networks and video games. We began to see many adolescents hooked, but without understanding the origin of the pathologies. Now we know that the pathology itself is usually hidden prior to using the device, which what it does is display this problem like a huge loudspeaker. For example, girls who suffer from anorexia go to social networks to compare their bodies, or some cases that begin as truancy end in social phobia due to confinement and the time that kids spend locked in their rooms with their devices. It is important to remember that the WHO still does not recognize mobile and technology addiction as a disease, as has happened with video games since 2022. I think it is a matter of time.

Q. Now the consequences are beginning to be seen. Has demand increased at your centers?

R. In 2012 we started with individual sessions, but we soon saw that one hour a week was not enough, there was no consistency or therapeutic alliance. Then we set up the next phase: day hospitalization and therapeutic classroom. The kids come to our facilities for more than six hours every day and do individual and group therapy, workshops, and family therapy. This point is mandatory, we need families involved, otherwise it is impossible to move forward with their children. In the therapeutic classroom the academic part is reinforced. We have classrooms of six students, in ESO and Baccalaureate they have an individual teacher each week, personalized study techniques, they have no homework. They have a psychologist, psychiatrist and at the same time their math, language or English classes. Last year we had a 97% pass rate in selectivity. The majority profile is kids who come with a mental health disorder, and we see that technology plays an important role in all of them.

Q. So, do teenagers who have dropped out of school come to your centers?

R. No, they are kids who want to study, but they can't go to a conventional center. A boy who has a phobia or who is having a bad time cannot face being in a class with 30 other kids. ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder) does not work the same in large groups as in small ones. For the academic part, we have agreements with educational centers such as the Agora International School – a private center that covers children from four months to 18 years -, or the Zurich Schüle in Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Malaga, where we opened a month ago. The children study in our facilities although it is the academic centers that later evaluate them and issue the degrees. There are 100 students per center and we cannot and do not want to take on more. Speaking of the day hospitalization center, the average recovery time is a year and a half.

Q. What are the advantages of putting only kids with pathologies in the same class? Isn't it taking them out of society and into an unrealistic environment?

R. The most important thing is that they are in a safe environment. The other environment is where they are wrong. Sometimes parents ask you, 'Hey, who is my child going to be with?'… and then it is that minor who has a more complex or conflictive situation. When the children arrive they are sick or have a special educational need, they are minors who suffer every day they go to school. There are many kids who go to school every day thinking that they want to kill themselves and they don't tell it, not even to their parents. This is an environment in which they are very cared for.

Q. When they get to university, do they continue with that support?

R. So, they are already of age, you have to have prepared them to go out. In any educational center, going from high school to university is a leap. For these kids too. By passing through here, they gain a method of study and autonomy. In case of relapse, there is therapeutic support.

Q. How much does a month cost in one of your centers?

R. 80% is covered by the State through school insurance, it is accessible to any family. It has been seen that the public cannot cope, and the State helps them in this way. Normally, we charge nine months in advance. You play along until they start paying you, meanwhile Disconnect assumes it. As a center, you have to meet a series of quite brutal requirements, I know that four or five other centers have it, but few others.

Q. When teenagers come to you with a serious cell phone addiction problem, how is it addressed?

R. Treatments for cell phone addiction are complex because you know that it is an element that they will have to live with, it is not like addiction to a substance, which is eliminated forever. Mobile phones can be used responsibly, although we are still in trial and error. The withdrawal syndrome in these cases has a very high and powerful peak, but it decreases very quickly, unlike drugs where the need for consumption remains high. What human beings want most is to be free and they have a lot of freedom on a mobile phone. Where they use it the most is in their bed and in the bathroom, and more at night than during the day because there is less control. There are children who, if they had not had a cell phone soon, would not be sick now. For example, if at 12 years old you give a child the freedom to lock himself in her room with a cell phone, you cannot expect him to use it well. Many of the kids who come to us with a pornography addiction started out like this. Your brain is not maturely prepared for that potential. The most serious symptoms that we see in adolescents occur in their bedroom.

Q. When they ask families not to deliver so soon smartphones to their children, I imagine that the reaction is that they do not want to exclude them from the group of friends, since the main communication channel is Whatsapp or Instagram.

R. We explain to them that no trauma is generated, it is a lie that because they do not have a cell phone they will not have friends. If because you are not in the WhatsApp group you are not notified for birthdays, the problem is not the chat, it is the difficulties that the boy has. The most important thing is that they understand that with the mobile phone they are not more integrated, but rather there is more social isolation. We must demand that parents train and act. In part, it is true that they have not been informed of the dangers, and the technology companies are not going to do it because their children are the product. It is an issue that has overwhelmed us, we have not seen it coming. Now, parents are starting to raise their heads. I also tell you that there are children with diagnosed pathologies who do not follow the treatment because of their parents' denial, out of fear.

Q. Are you seeing that kids have a hard time with face-to-face relationships?

R. Teenagers' relationships are cowardly, they have a lot of capacity to relate through screens and say everything, I love you, you are my colleague, but then in face to face they have lost the capacity for this real interrelation. We must take two steps back with technology and recover human relationships. It is true that not everything falls on the families, we must control the technology companies, set limits on them, for example, prohibit the scroll infinity which is an addictive element. The same creator of scroll Infinity has acknowledged in different interviews that it feels very bad for having done so. The double check blue is another control tool. What regulates technology, the self-control of a 12-year-old child? We urgently need state laws.

Q. Would you say no to cell phones until the age of 16 to families?

R. 16, not to mention another barbarity (referring to 18). I would tell families if they have had children, it is something to keep an eye on. Screens are very comfortable when they are small, but then when pathologies appear they become very uncomfortable. How many of the cases could have been avoided if the family had been more correct? You have to study, you have to read, and you have to know how to say no.

