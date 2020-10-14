Marcin Bulka arrived at FC Cartagena on loan from PSG French with the idea of ​​having a continuity that it would be impossible to find in the Parisian painting. But today, at the start of the competition, to the ex goal of the Chelsea quarry and international in lower categories with Poland has arisen an unforeseen. And is that the great performance by Marc Martínez under sticks makes it difficult for Bulka to get her chance, at least for the moment.

Marc Martinez, key during the past campaign and hero of the ascent in La Rosaleda against Atlético Baleares, he has become one of the footballers most outstanding in the first five games played. In the debut, in Oviedo, made several worthwhile speeches that served to score a point, as well as against the Sporting so that the defeat was not so bulky. And on the last day, on the visit to the SD Ponferradina, prevented those of El Toralín from getting ahead with a great intervention at the edge of the break.

In these five days, Marc Martínez has made 16 stops. Catalan is in the third podium position, behind Diego Mariño and Manolo Reina, from Sporting and Real Mallorca respectively. He has made his debut in the Second Division at the age of 30 and if he maintains the level it will be difficult for Bulka to fulfill his goal of making a name for himself in Spanish football.