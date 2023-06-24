“Injury aside, this is the worst moment of my sporting career”, admitted Marc Marquez on Saturday at the end of the Dutch Grand Prix Sprint, in which he was only able to cross the finish line in 17th position. His worst result since he has been in the premier class, in which he made his debut in 2013 and in which he has amassed more than 160 races.

Even if the statistics remind us that Marquez was 18th in Argentina in 2018, his worst result ever, we have to take into account that that race at Termas de Rio Hondo, in addition to taking place in wet conditions, had several factors. Marc had contact with Valentino Rossi and caused the Pesaro to crash, which resulted in a ride through penalty for the Honda rider. In the middle of the race, another bizarre maneuver by Marc with Aleix Espargaró was sanctioned with the obligation to give up a position and, after the checkered flag, he was given a 30 second penalty for the incident with the #46 .

It’s the day Marc went to Rossi’s garage to apologize and Uccio Salucci didn’t let him in, the afternoon Rossi said “Marquez scares me”. That Sunday Marc, despite all this hustle and bustle, crossed the finish line fourth, behind the winner Cal Crutchlow, Johann Zarco and Alex Rins, but with the half-minute penalty he dropped back to 18th place in the standings, a position in which he therefore never crossed the finish line.

In reality, Saturday’s 17th place in Assen is the worst result of Marquez’s MotoGP career. The Honda rider contested 158 Grands Prix plus three Sprint races, for a total of 161 races, and on only nine occasions has the Catalan finished outside the top ten.

To be clear. The first time Marc was outside the top ten was in 2014: that year he finished 15th at the San Marino GP and 13th at the Aragon GP; in 2016 he was 13th in France and 11th in Malaysia; two years later, in 2018, he finished 18th in Argentina and 11th, also in Malaysia.

After his 2020 injury, which kept him out for almost two years, Marc has only recorded a couple of results outside the top 10, when he finished 15th in Austria 2021 and last Saturday, when he was 11th in the Sprint at the Sachsenring, where he did not race on Sunday.

This Saturday, in Assen, the rider from Cervera started from 17th on the grid and, although he managed to pass some riders in the first laps and gain positions, he gradually returned to that position, the worst of his career in what is surely the worst and most critical moment of his sporting life.