From his earliest childhood, the life of Marc Márquez has been linked to its great passion: the Motorcycles. With only four years he first went up to one two wheels, not even knowing then that, just a few years later, he would end up becoming One of the best Moto GP pilots of history. This is certified by Six titles (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019) who has managed to lift from the first, when he was barely 20 years old, and who have made him a legend of this sport.

The ’93’ He turns 32 This February 17, but does not think of saying goodbye to everything he has built and continues to dream of a seventh championship in the motorcycling elite. This summer his signing was confirmed by the official team Ducati Lenovo For the 2025 and 2026 seasons, where it seeks to demonstrate that it is still one of the best of the pilot grid and, why not, maintain that race within a few legends.

A few days after the new Moto GP season, the athlete of Cervera (Lleida) visits the set of ‘El Hormiguero’ by Pablo Motos to talk about the new challenges that he has left to face in this new sports stage. We tell you everything you should know about Marc Márquez: from the injuries that have weighed their career and the health problem that has affected him in recent months until his unknown love life and the Current relationship with his girlfriend, Gemma Pinto.

From the fall to hell due to resurgence lesions thanks to Ducati

Marc Márquez He was born in 1993 in Cervera, a city located in the province of Lleid His brother Alex. With just 17 years, he got Your first important title, the 125ccbecoming the second youngest pilot to achieve it and beginning to transform into the great promise of Spanish motorcycling.









After this first success, Marc would make the leap to Moto2, where he stayed two years and obtained a world title in 2012, which allowed him to make the great leap to the main category with just 20 years. It was there, in MotoGP, where the world ended up surrendering at his feet: in his first season in the category, He took the Motorcycling World Championshipbecoming the youngest pilot to win a championship of the highest category of this sport. The achievement of five other championships in just six years It allowed him to be the youngest pilot in history to get it in the category.

However, success does not last forever and, diminished by a serious injury who suffered in the right arm during the Jerez Grand Prix of the year 2020, Marc Márquez began to descend to hell. Four operations in three years And a long season away from the great MotoGP awards moved the pilot of the podiums that he always presided and, even today, the injury continues to condition his physical condition.

Despite this, Marc Márquez has shown that he is a positive person and has not let this situation his mood. «The key was the positive mentality and have a routine. The motivation changes every day because some days you are very depressed, ”he said in an interview for GQ magazine.

However, 2024 has been a year of resurgence for the pilot, who managed to impose himself on the bad sensations of recent times. His signing by Gresini Racing After more than a decade in Honda and his good performances during the last edition of the championship, they allowed him to finish the final classification with a Meritory third placeonly behind the current champion, his compatriot Jorge Martín, and the Italian Pecco Bagnaia, with whom he now shares team.

Diplopia, the health problem that almost ends his career

The serious injuries he has suffered are not the only health problem that Catalan has had to face in recent years. Several months ago, Márquez suffered an authentic nightmare because of diplopiaan alteration of the vision that completely conditioned his performance in the asphalt and that forced him to stay away from the circuits in several races.

This problem directly affects and generates the perception of two images of the same object. This “Double vision” began to demonstrate after the pilot suffered a cranial trauma after a strong fall He caused him a slight diplopia, when he was still disputing the FIM CEV (FIM Juniorgp World Championship), which has been manifested on rare occasions for years.

These episodes returned just over two years ago when, after a fall, Dr. Sánchez Dalmau, Márquez ophthalmologist, «confirmed a relapsed in diplopia that suffered last November ». Luckily, after undergoing an exhaustive view of view in Madrid, major problems were discarded For the pilot’s health, although several races had to be lost due to this ailment.

It seems that I am living a dejà vu … During the way back to Spain, I began to present discomfort in my vision and decided to visit us with Dr. Sánchez Dalmau who confirmed that I have a new episode of diplopia. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/cjejwihj3 – Marc Márquez (@Marcmarquez93) March 22, 2022

Marc Márquez in love: his relationship with Lucía Rivera to his girlfriend Gemma Pinto

Marc Márquez’s Sports Palmarés is not the only aspect of his life that raises interest to the public. The MotoGP hexacampeon love life It has also been one of the most highlighted by the press, although it has always tried to be discreet in what about its most sentimental side. During his years as a motorcycle star, the young man has also accumulated several relationships, of which many barely know aspects.

Although he had already had some romance that he had kept secret, his first public relationship jumped to light in 2019. It was then that the pilot Lucia Rivera began to go out with the modeldaughter of actress Blanca Romero and the bullfighter Cayetano Rivera, something that she was in charge of confirming just a few months after the first images of both together came to light. «We are starting, so well. Life, life joins you, Suddenly you meet someone and you say ‘wow’», Commented the young woman before the press.

Marc Márquez and Model Lucía Rivera maintained a relationship for more than a year



Love would not last long because, just one year after confirming their courtship, in March 2020, the couple announced their definitive breakup. Something that Lucia herself assured that it “cost a lot” to overcomehe explained before his followers in networks.

However, after several years single, Cervera has once again found sentimental stability with another known face of social networks. At the beginning of last year, the pilot confirmed Your relationship with the influencer Gemma Pintointimate friend of Laura Escanes, who has been her great support for some of her career.

Gemma Pinto, who in addition to influencer works as public relations of a cosmetic firm, confessed a few months ago about her relationship in the magazine Hola!. The couple decided to take a big step more than a year ago to Go to live together in Madridwhere they now develop their daily life: “coexistence is easy, it is super easy,” said Pinto, who is “very happy, very happy.” At the moment, the two enjoy the relationship without worrying much about what could happen in the future: “We are very day to day”he insisted.

Hexacampeón has also dedicated some words to his girl on more time, to which he claims to have “been lucky enough”: “It helps me and makes me feel very happy in what personal life is. That helps you have that calm. I had been practically ten years single and now I am in love, flowers, fireworks», Said the Catalan.