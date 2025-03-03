Marc Márquez He bet red and the play has gone well. After four years of Calvary, full of falls and injuries in Honda, and one of transition in the Gresini Team under the umbrella of Ducati, the octocampeon has been reunited and already … squeeze the DESMOSEDICI who has granted two World Cups to Bagnaia and another to Jorge Martín. The difference is in your talent. Yeah Pecco and ‘Martinator’ They managed to succeed minimizing errors and taking advantage of the superiority of their mount Burgo Panigale I should make him the leader and rival to beat.

Márquez laid the foundations for his favoritism in Buriram, where he sealed a perfect weekend, achieving Pole, winning the race to the sprint and that of Sunday Grand Prix. He returns to the World Cup leadership with a plenary (37 points) to 14 from Bagnaia, his maximum opponent for the title after the injury of Jorge Martín. The current champion defending the ‘1’ in Aprilia could not run in Thailand, will not do so in Argentina and have it very complicated to do so in the United States.

Marc’s talent is so stratospheric that he led him to give up the lead for some turns in the race to control The pressure of your tires and avoid a sanction. He had a second and a half on his brother Álex in the seventh lap, but decided to cut gas after overcoming curve seven to place his wheel and benefit from dirty air and high temperatures to balance the pressure of the front rubber. You have to keep in mind that Pilots must comply with the minimum pressures During at least 60 percent of the laps of any career of more than 15 turns. Not doing so entails a sanction of 16 seconds (8 in the esprint). It was explained by Marc himself after passing the finish line: «I have seen that the pressure did not comply with the regulations and I have thought: ‘They are going to penalize me.’ He had three laps of margin. I have gone the whole race behind Álex and I have seen that it was beginning to be in the right pressure. When there were three laps, when I have already seen that I had fulfilled, I have attacked, I have opened the hole. Yes, it is a career in which I have found myself very well, I had a little morethis has allowed me to save this situation ». The Catalan advanced his brother in the past in the entrance to the finish line (curve 12) to face the last three laps and as a leader and opening distance taking advantage of the best state of his tires.

“Go first in a motorcycle race, to those speeds, be aware of that detail of the pressure and let yourself be advanced to get the correct pressure bars … it is another level,” he gave Dani Pedrosa in his television narrative. And Marc had everything controlled. “He has been playing with us all the race”Bagnaia lamented, confirming the superiority of Cervera and discontent with his podium. A sensation similar to that experienced by Álex Márquez, who led the race during the 16 laps that his brother left him. «It has been like playing cat and mouse. When he has advanced me I have thought that there was a red flag, after the pressure of his front tire was out and also that he did so that I spent the rubber. There I have already begun to make mistakes. These races are what make you learn a little more as a pilot, ”explained Álex Márquez.

Julià Márquez He enjoyed both the ‘fratricidal’ duel of his two children and seeing them on the podium. First and second, both in Thailand and in the World Cup. The mother, Roser AlcentàI saw them excited from home while fireworks covered the sky of smoke from smoke Cervera Celebrating the success of his two illustrious children and Marc’s definitive return, which threatens to walk through the 21 great prizes that remain, heading for his ninth title, the seventh in MotoGP. And while gigi dall’igna, father of the current desmosedici, kissed the dome of the motorcycle, Davide TardazziTeam Manager of the team, was rushing to ask Marc Mesura in his celebration, determined to maintain balance and peace in the Ducati box and prevent Bagnaia from feeling offended. “What to say? Supercontent to start this new stage like this, we will try to savor it well, ”said a Marc very excited to share a podium with his brother.