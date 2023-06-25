First thing in the morning, Marc Márquez had a medical check-up at the Assen circuit, after a hard weekend in which he has physically gone from better to worse. There, he was declared ‘unfit’ to compete in Sunday’s race after the crack in his rib worsened, as MotoGP medical director Ángel Charte explained on DAZN.

«What was a small fracture has increased, that is, it has moved a little more, with the risk that this entails because it can affect respiratory processes, I have decided that he cannot go running. It is a purely medical decision. Not of any other kind.” The Spanish pilot will undergo another medical examination in Madrid on Monday, where they will perform a CT scan to check the status of his injury and act accordingly, although it is difficult for these types of injuries to be resolved from a surgical point of view.

Let’s remember that Marc Márquez arrived at the Dutch circuit with a sprained right ankle, a fractured thumb on his left hand and that small fissure in the rib area, which was causing him the most problems throughout the weekend. Not only because of the pain, but also because it made it difficult for him to even breathe on the bike.

During the weekend the Cervera rider crashed twice, apparently without consequences. One on Friday and another on Saturday, which have only made things worse. On Saturday he could only finish 17th, with a lot of pain in the area and with no sign of improving.

“I’ve had a bad night. After the sprint I was in a lot of pain and this morning I got up and went straight to the medical center to tell them that I didn’t want to run and there they saw that the fracture had displaced”, explained the Cervera driver on Sunday morning. Márquez will now face a five-week break without great prizes, which will help him recover physically and mentally, since he recognized that he was emotionally “at the worst moment of his sports career.”