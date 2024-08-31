Marc Márquez knew he had a unique opportunity and he took it in an imposing manner. The 93 put in a perfect performance to once again taste the sweetness of victory this Saturday at the MotoGP Aragon GP and take the first sprint of his career at Motorland, a talismanic circuit where he had won six times in the past. And as before, no one could beat him, a feeling that the eight-time world champion had not had on the track for a long time. He dominated at will, from start to finish, beating Jorge Martín by 2.9 seconds, the first of the rest and the new leader of the World Championship after the disaster of Pecco Bagnaia, ninth at the finish line more than 20 seconds behind the winner of the race after getting stuck at the start and not finding the rhythm in the race.

At the end of those 11 laps, the 93 got up from the bike, as when he was sweeping in the past, and repeatedly hit his chest with his clenched fist when he crossed the finish line. He let out all the pent-up joy, finally letting himself be carried away by that feeling that was barely a distant memory. Winning, and how. Without giving up a metre in the first corner, pushing harder than anyone else but without exceeding the limits on a delicate track after the recent resurfacing. His ear-to-ear smile on the podium spoke for itself. He had gone two years and nine months without winning a race in the premier class, and the victory serves as a balm after four years of ordeal due to injuries – it’s been just over four years since he fractured his humerus for the first time, in July 2020 in Jerez, when he was starting a year in which it seemed he was going to sweep – and after a deep sporting crisis with Honda after his long recovery. It is also the definitive confirmation that he can put himself at the level of the two benchmarks of the category and Ducati, Martín and Bagnaia, and that his plan has worked.

A year and a half after having considered retiring, tired of crashing in a row on the Japanese’s indomitable machine, Márquez confirmed with this victory, his seventh on the track, his commitment to abandon the brand of his life, the best contract on the grid and his family within the paddock. All this while landing at a satellite team, Gresini Racing, where he has fitted in like a glove, even though his ties will be fleeting. The move, after all, has allowed him to get on the bike that continues to set the pace, the same one that has already won here in the last two editions of the Grand Prix and the same one that elevated Bagnaia, his future teammate, to his second title in the premier class last year.

“I feel great, it’s incredible to achieve it in front of this crowd, so close to home,” he said from the podium. “It tastes good, but it’s only a Saturday. It’s the first thing I told the team, but they made me see that you have to start somewhere, and that it’s about taking steps,” he added. Márquez, a nonconformist, was already thinking about finishing the job this Sunday, the most difficult race and the one that counts the most. Nailing the start and setting his best pace should be enough for him, but in MotoGP and especially within Ducati everyone can analyse his data to try to answer him. “I wanted to study Marc as much as possible, because he’s much more comfortable than the rest. I tried to get off to a good start so I could follow him for two or three laps. He’s superior, but maybe with the medium tyres things are more equal,” said Martín. Bagnaia, on his arrival at the garage, confronted the Michelin technician, accusing him of having had a second defective tyre this weekend. “This cannot happen and is beyond our control,” he lamented bitterly.

Márquez has dominated all the sessions so far, beating the rest of the field by almost a second in qualifying to take his eighth pole position on the track. The second on the grid, rookie Pedro Acosta, was eight-tenths behind the Catalan, the largest margin in a dry qualifying session in MotoGP since Casey Stoner took more than a second off Dani Pedrosa in Valencia 2011. It had been three years, precisely at another lucky circuit for him like Austin, in Texas, that the 93 was not able to dominate the two Friday sessions with an iron fist. In fact, he had not taken first place in a dry qualifying session since the 2019 Japanese GP. This year, in Jerez, he took advantage of the rain to take pole for the first time with Ducati, a position that he then took advantage of to maintain a nice duel with Bagnaia in the long race and to take his first podium with the Italians on a Sunday.

Márquez’s triumph comes three months after pulling off the masterstroke to complete his ambitious plan, which has led him to occupy the most coveted seat on the grid in 2025 and 2026 alongside the current defending champion. He himself has already hinted that this was his greatest victory this year, in addition to having recovered sensations and smiling again on the bike. Convinced internally by telemetry and the marketing implications of his figure, the victory in 1993 reinforces the arguments put forward by the top brass of the official Ducati team to bring the Catalan to their garage, a decision that caused the flight of great talents such as Martín or Enea Bastianini to rival factories.

Márquez’s full adaptation to the Desmosedici has come after 12 Grand Prix on a machine that is completely different from the Honda he had ridden in his previous 11 seasons, since his arrival in the category. Bagnaia, in his day, took 42 races to get to the top of the podium, precisely on this same stage and beating the Catalan after a beautiful knife duel. Everything indicates that both will have many battles from now on, and for now no one can cough at the Ducatis. Martín, for his part, managed to win on the Italian bike in the sixth round, when he was a MotoGP debutant in 2021.

It took the new member of the family, adding the ‘sprints’ to the count, 23 races to feel like a winner in the top category again. Although statistically it does not count – the record book only includes the Sunday races and places the short Saturday races in a separate chapter – this victory gives him another push in his mission to feel like a title contender again. It had been 1,042 days, since the Emilia Romagna GP in October 2021 – translated into 84 races for a guy who has won 85 in all categories – since the Catalan had not taken a victory on asphalt, by far the worst drought of his career.

As the occasion demanded, the 93 celebrated in style on a circuit that is like his second home. His hometown of Cervera (Lleida), and therefore his fan club, are just a stone’s throw away from a circuit where the devotees of the eight-time world champion have always flocked. This Sunday (2:00 p.m., DAZN), Márquez will seek to round off the weekend and, in the process, break the cursed record of Sunday victories. “If it doesn’t happen, the world won’t end,” he said. “I feel liberated by how this year is going, more than by this specific victory.” The opportunity, however, is unbeatable. After spending months crouching, lowering the soufflé, the Catalan is no longer hiding and can no longer hide. He is ready to win, here and now, a MotoGP Grand Prix again.

