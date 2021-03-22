The Spanish rider Marc Márquez, from the Repsol Honda team, will not be able to take part in the Qatar Grand Prix, the inaugural event of the MotoGP World Championship that will take place this weekend, or participate in the Doha event, the second test of the course in the same scenario. Márquez has considered, together with the medical team that treats him, that the “most prudent thing” is not to participate and continue recovering from the injury to the right humerus that has had him out of the competition since July of last year. “After the last review with the medical team, the doctors have advised me that the most prudent thing was not to participate in the Qatar Grand Prix and to continue with the recovery plan that we have followed in recent weeks,” commented Marc Márquez himself, in statements provided by the team.

Despite the fact that in the last revision carried out, 15 weeks after the third surgery on the athlete’s right humerus, a good clinical response was found after intensifying training, the team and the pilot opted for caution. “I would have loved to be able to participate in the inaugural race of the World Championship, but we will have to continue working to be able to recover the optimal conditions that will allow us to return to competition,” said Márquez, six-time MotoGP champion.

The team explains that, considering the evolution time and the current state of the bone consolidation process, doctors consider it prudent and necessary not to accelerate the return to the circuits after so long inactive time. A measure thought and taken to avoid putting Márquez’s humerus at risk in high competition. Once the athlete received, 14 weeks after the last surgical intervention –necessary when verifying the existence of a pseudoarthrosis with bone infection–, Márquez got back on a motorcycle after eight months standing still. First, he started with a minibike on the Alcarràs circuit, near his home in Cervera, in Lleida; Then he spent a whole day at the Montmeló circuit, in Barcelona, ​​already with a motorcycle with a larger displacement and weight, the Honda RC213V-S, the street sports that most resembles MotoGP, which he cannot use outside of the official training sessions, for which he did not arrive on time. And with the same bike he went a few days later to the Portuguese Algarve, the scene of the third race of the year.

His goal was to return for the first round of the season after 2020 ended without completing a single race, since he fell and injured himself at the opening round of the course, in Jerez. But his physical condition is far from perfect. Despite bone consolidation, the runner has experienced a significant loss of muscle mass in the right arm, still weak to withstand the workload that a whole weekend of racing implies, when the accumulation of laps without rest, especially on Saturday and on Sunday, they put the physique of the pilots to the test.

After the last review with the medical team, they have advised me not to participate in the two races in Qatar so we will continue with the recovery to return to racing as soon as possible!# MM93 pic.twitter.com/9oouizeSwv – Marc Márquez (@ marcmarquez93) March 22, 2021

Repsol Honda informs in the statement issued this noon that the team leader will undergo another medical examination on Monday, April 12, so he will also miss the second round of the World Championship, the Doha GP, which is held, as the first, on the Losail circuit. The calendar, extraordinary given the pandemic situation, starts with two appointments in two consecutive weeks in the same place given the restrictions in the Arab country and to also protect the bubble into which the organizing company, Dorna, has turned the paddock of the world championship. Unless there is an unexpected setback, Márquez will make his debut in the third race, in Portugal, to be held on April 18 at the Portimao circuit.

