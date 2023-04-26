Another stick for Marc Márquez, who will not be able to compete in the Spanish Grand Prix that takes place this weekend at the Jerez circuit. The Catalan has not yet recovered from the intra-articular fracture of the first metacarpal in his right hand that was injured in the accident in Portimao, in the first meeting of the season.

Four weeks after undergoing surgery, Márquez underwent a medical check-up on Tuesday at the Ruber Internacional Hospital, and despite the fact that the clinical and radiological evolution was considered satisfactory, the medical team led by Dr. Roger de Oña, along with Mr. pilot, they made the decision to continue their recovery away from the circuits.

In the statement sent by his team, Repsol Honda, Marc Márquez explained his situation. «Yesterday we did another CT scan and it has been confirmed that, despite the fact that the injury is progressing favourably, the bone has not yet finished healing and racing in Jerez was risky. Together with the medical team we have decided not to take any risks, wait two more weeks and return to Le Mans.” The French circuit will host the next event of the season from May 12 to 14.

For any Spanish driver, the race in Jerez is special, and this was expressed by the one from Cervera, who, incidentally, thanked the fans for their support in these hard times. «I am very sorry to miss the Spanish Grand Prix because it is always special, for the atmosphere, for racing at home and, above all, for seeing and enjoying the fans. I will continue with the rehabilitation and I will work to be back as soon as possible. Thank you for your messages of support.”

With the one in Jerez, there are already three races that Marc Márquez has missed in 2023, which greatly conditions his aspirations to recover the MotoGP throne. His replacement this weekend will be the Valencian Iker Lecuona, a Honda rider in the Superbike world championship and who will return to the MotoGP paddock almost a year and a half later.