Marc Márquez will not be able to compete this weekend in the GP of the Americas, the third round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship. The eighth world champion continues to recover from the fracture of the first metacarpal of the thumb on his right hand suffered during the Portuguese GP, appointment opening of the course, in an action that caused a lot of controversy and earned him a sanction that is currently in the process of appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

“Hello everyone. I have just had a CT scan and it has been seen that the bone is still in the process of consolidation. After assessing it with the medical team led by Dr. Ignacio Roger de Oña, we have decided not to take any risk and, therefore, I will not be able to race in Austin ”, explained the pilot himself through his social networks. The Honda benchmark underwent surgery on Sunday the 26th at night, hours after suffering the injury in Portimao and recently arrived from the circuit in Madrid. Now, he is set to continue working to return to racing, hopefully in the Spanish GP that will be held in Jerez at the end of the month.

The ordeal of injuries returns to haunt Márquez, who since 2020 has missed almost half of the grand prix contested. Of 55 races, he has only been able to participate in 28, a situation that has taken him away from the top positions and has severely affected the competitiveness of his factory. In 2023, after surprising the first Saturday of the year with a pole position illusionist and a podium at the premiere of the format al sprint, things have gone wrong for the man from Cervera. His accident on Sunday in Portimao, after hitting Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia) in a braking pass and touching Jorge Martín (Ducati), may still hinder his options in another race if the TAS confirms the long double lap imposed by the commissioners for being “too aggressive” and “causing a collision”.

The appeal filed before the International Motorcycling Federation by Honda, later forwarded to the court of last instance, argues that the commissioners changed their criteria irregularly by modifying the original penalty two days later after a confusion in the wording. Right now, if the 93rd were to return to Jerez, he would have to comply with the current penalty during the Grand Prix. Márquez is 16th in the drivers’ table with 7 points and will add another zero in the United States, a test where he has always dominated and has won seven times. From Repsol Honda they assure that all the parties involved have preferred to opt for caution and avoid “unnecessary risks”. The team, as has been advanced motorsport.comwill replace him in Austin with Stefan Bradl, a test rider for the brand with the golden wing who this week has been testing improvements to the bike in a private test in Jerez.

This month of April marks the 10th anniversary of the pilot’s irruption in the premier class, where he has lifted six crowns to become the great dominator of the last decade. Between 2013 and 2019, Márquez did not miss any appointment on the calendar, a fact that contrasts with the situation in which he finds himself now. His last victory came at the Emilia-Romagna GP in 2021 more than 500 days ago.