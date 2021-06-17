Marc Marquez won a total of 10 consecutive victories at Sachsenring, from 2010 to 2019 considering the three classes (125cc, Moto2 and MotoGP). For this reason, the Honda rider will show off a new special case at the weekend of the German Grand Prix.

Coming from the hand of its usual designer Dave Desings, the helmet pays homage to the pilots of the 70s and 80s. The retro design of the helmet that Marc Marquez will wear includes a typical aesthetic of the time, but adapted to the safety standards that exist now.

In the promotional video of the presentation of the helmet you can see images of other legendary riders who have raced with the prestigious Japanese helmet brand Shoei, such as Wayne Gardner, Eddie Lawson and Wayne Rainey. The design of the # 93 is in line with what these three famous 500cc world champions have done.

The Cervera rider arrives at Sachsenring after three consecutive crashes, something never seen in his career. Despite the physical limitations that affect him, the conformation of the German track can be the perfect scenario for him to try to break Honda’s 21-race winless fast this weekend, exactly since the Spaniard won at Valencia in 2019.

“I’m really excited to be able to wear this special retro helmet on one of my favorite tracks. I wanted to pay homage to the legendary riders of the late 70’s and 80’s with a helmet design. Together with my designer Dave Designs we came up with a distinctive design that evoked the helmets they were wearing then, it was a nice way to pay homage to them, ”Marc Marquez commented.

Shoei will produce two replica helmets of Marc Marquez’s new design and fans will be able to buy them at the beginning of 2022, when they go on sale.