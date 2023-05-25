Marc Marquez, Gemma Pinto is the girlfriend of the rider and MotoGP champion

Marc Marquez has formalized his love story with Gemma Pinto. The MotoGP champion (and eight-time world champion in the world championship) is experiencing a complicated season on the track – a hand injury that kept him out for 45 days and 12 points in the standings for the Honda rider (at Le Mans the number 93 in Honda crashed at the end of the race while he was having a great race and was fighting for second place with Jorge Martin) – but he can console himself with a beautiful moment on the sentimental front.

Marc Marquez and the photos with his girlfriend Gemma Pinto

Marc Marquez has posted a photo with Gemma Pinto in the past few hours (and others she added later, look in the gallery) while they were in Marrakech, Morocco, to celebrate their girlfriend’s birthday.

Marc Marquez and his girlfriend Gemma Pinto (Instagram marcmarquez93)



Marc Marquez, who is Gemma Pinto, the girlfriend of the MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez’s girlfriend, Gemma Pinto, has a degree in Communication, Marketing and Advertising, works as a brand and PR manager for a cosmetics company. The 26-year-old is also an influencer with over 80,000 followers (numbers that are growing a lot). In the past, Gemma had an affair with another rider, Axel Pons.

Gemma Pinto, Marc Marquez’s girlfriend (Instagram story gemmpinto)



On Gemma Pinto’s hand then many fans noticed a ring which suggests an official engagement. Marriage on the horizon for Marc Marquez? Maybe.

