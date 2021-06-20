In MotoGP, miracles exist and to do them is Marc Marquez. Sachsenring has always been his track, but after an ordeal of operations, which began with the injury at Jerez last July, and a difficult return, no one expected to see him win. Maybe not even him, but that’s exactly what he did in a race that rightfully enters the history of the world championship. Marquez has maintained his unbeaten run in Germany, which began 11 years ago at the time of the 125 and continued today, but this victory has a special flavor, because it represents the return of the champion after a dark period, in which he also had to face the fear of not power more to run.

It was not an easy race for Marc, who got ahead of everyone on the first lap and led the race to the end. The decisive moment on lap 10, when a few drops of rain began to fall and Marquez managed to take a little advantage from the group of pursuers. It was not over, however, because Miguel Oliveira took his hunt. The Ktm rider did not leave him breathless, even coming within a second of him, but the Honda champion responded lap after lap and when he passed under the checkered flag he burst into tears.

«It is one of the most important and most difficult moments of my career – said Marc – Today I knew I had a great opportunity, but it wasn’t easy mentally coming from such a complicated situation. I said to myself: if there is even one chance, I will try and when I saw a few drops of rain I thought it was time to take risks. Then the second match began, the one against Miguel. It was difficult to concentrate with so many memories from the last year that came to mind. I did it and I’ll do it again ».

Oliveira had to settle for 2nd place, while Quartararo took the last step of the podium. The Frenchman did not shine in the race, but he still increased his advantage over his closest rivals in the standings. Miller finished 6th and 8th in Zarco, while the best Ducati at the finish was that of Bagnaia, 5th behind Binder. For Pecco, however, it was ultimately a wasted opportunity: he started 10th, in the very first laps he slipped up to 16th place before embarking on an unstoppable comeback that brought him close to the podium with a pace equal to that. of the best. Unfortunately, however, it was too late.

Aprilia protagonist in qualifying and in the early stages of the race, finished 7th thanks to Aleix Espargarò, while Valentino crossed the line 14th.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS