Marc Marquez absent at Jerez

Last week the MotoGP had released the official program of the Jerez de la Frontera weekendwhich included three press conferences on Thursdays, the first of which at 17:00 would have featured among the protagonists Marc Marquez, if he had positively resolved the reservations on his participation in the event after the injury in Portimao.

The fans of the Honda champion had also found a clue about his presence from the ‘Garage 93’ project, which from Thursday 27 April will host in Jerez the exhibition of the six bikes with which Marquez won his MotoGP crowns. Event in which the Cervera centaur would have – in all probability – taken part.

However, the joint communication of Honda and Marc Marquez of the decision was received on Wednesday 26 April do not take part in the Spanish Grand Prix, given that the intra-articular fracture of the first metacarpal of the right hand has not yet completely healed. The Catalan rider explained that “don’t want to take risks” and that you have opted for “wait another two weeks” with the declared aim of returning to the race at Le Mans.

The case of the extraordinary press conference

At 10:00 on Thursday morning, communication came from a single press conference by Marc Marquez, convened at 2.00 pm in Jerez de la Frontera. An hour later confirmation also came from the MotoGP, which made an appointment for the extraordinary video transmission of the event on its website. As predicted, more or less imaginative hypotheses have followed one another on social networks about the reason for this conference and clearly among the most accredited there was the possibility of announcing a premature withdrawal.

At that point came the scene Hondawho at around 11:20 was quick to clarify on Twitter that it would be “just a little update on recovery and on Marc’s recent activities”. However, the most attentive enthusiasts on social networks did not miss a detail, namely the change in Marquez’s Instagram bio, which went from “HRC MotoGP” to a simple “MotoGP Rider” accompanied by a smile. Even this detail, needless to say, immediately made the rounds of the Internet.

Not even the time to discuss the fans, that the press conference originally scheduled for 14:00 has been cancelled and it turned into a simple meeting with journalists in the Honda motorhome, moved to 15:00. The article published on the MotoGP website has disappeared and therefore there will be no live broadcast. The reason for the move? Logistics and media schedule problems.