However you think about it, it is undeniable that Marc Marquez is capable of attracting the attention of enthusiasts, fans and insiders even when he doesn’t win. The Spanish Honda champion is clearly limited by an RC213V that is not up to his talent, but every weekend he provides food for discussion, both in terms of the show he offers on the track and in relation to his future. In this last week there has been no lack of criticism – rained down from the Ducati world – for what happened in Q2 at Mugello with Bagnaia, first for leaving the pits right in front of the Italian and then for slipping in his slipstream, conquering the front row .

But Marquez is letting everything slip on him and he seems to be solely focused on getting the Honda back in front as soon as possible. This weekend is the Sachsenring race, a magical track for the Catalan champion, capable of triumph in all the last 11 editions that it has been able to run (in 2020 he did not go to Germany due to the pandemic and in 2022 the Spaniard died due to an injury), putting on a sensational streak of victories from 2010 onwards. However, Marquez has already warned: “Winning at Sachsenring won’t help if the bike doesn’t improve.”

Marquez’s words in the press conference

“Favorite for the Sachsenring? I’m interested in understanding how things work here. In Argentina and Austin I was unable to compete and I felt good there. I come from two crashes in a row in the GPs and this dampens my confidence a bitbut I have a positive mindset and I hope for a podium Sunday.

The risks on the Honda? I’m not too worried about getting injured, but it’s true that we have to push hard. Now I can attack, but the impression is that I exaggerate. I felt good at Mugello, I was in full control and finished in the top6-top7, but I crashed and I didn’t expect it. I continue to push, let’s hope that the situation can change.

Meeting with Honda top management? This is not the first meeting I have with HRC. Obviously it was important, because we had the big bosses present. The meeting went well, but in the near future we must see a reaction. We have very good drivers and we need to do more to fight for the top positions.

The future and KTM? Seriously, now in MotoGP the level is very high. Honda and Yamaha seem to be struggling, but the European manufacturers are pushing hard and aggressively. We have to improve this year, then in testing, with an eye to 2024. We are working together to be ready and stay ahead. We will have time to talk about the future, I have a contract for 2023 and 2024.

Honda updates? No, something will come after the summer break. For now I’m focused on the material I have and try to make it work as best as possible.

Honda four-year contract? It wasn’t a mistake at the time and I couldn’t try to imagine the arm injury and the pandemic and everything. The goal for those four years was to win the championship and we didn’t succeed. Now the goal is to be competitive and consistent on every track.

Trust in Honda? There are a lot of new faces in the project this year and Honda has put a lot of work into it, which I imagine will bear fruit next year. We’ll find out in the Misano tests. All the pilots are now suffering.

Results hiding Honda problems? We saw at Mugello and I don’t know what will happen here. If we were to go on the podium or win, the situation doesn’t change. Rins won in Austin and then struggled. You need continuity.

Has the pandemic hurt Honda? The Japanese producers are in trouble, just look at Quartararo. The others have made huge progress in terms of competitiveness and we have to deal with this.

New Michelin tyres? I don’t have exact information, I know they work on a new tire every year. The driving style of the riders is also changing for the aerodynamics.”