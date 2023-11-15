Honda on the ground

With two races remaining in the MotoGP championship – Lusail and Valencia – the Honda team he is laboriously dragging himself on the track, with performances that are decidedly far from those that his prestigious coat of arms would impose. But as we know, history does not guarantee victories, and HRC finds itself at the lowest point of its entire experience in the MotoGP, abandoned a year early by its champion Marc Marquez and desolatelylast place in the constructors’ standings.

The photograph of the Japanese manufacturer at almost a quarter of the points from Ducati (169 to 626) and almost half from those of KTM (169 to 334), illustrates the long way that the Golden Wing company will be called upon to make to return in the leading positions in MotoGP.

Despite an RC231V not up to the level of its rivals, the two riders Marc Marquez and Joan Mir have tried in every way to obtain results, but the only record obtained so far has been that of fallswell 50 for the two MotoGP world champions. An exorbitant figure, if you consider that the two missed 9 GPs in this unfortunate 2023.

Record-breaking Marquez

In particular Marc Marquez, with 27 crashes – the last of which arrived in Q1 in Malaysia, ha equaled his personal best of falls in a single season. Before the summer break, the Spaniard had placed the emphasis on the danger of Honda, given that all four riders were at the top of the season’s crash rankings and therefore run more risks than their colleagues.

While waiting to test the Ducati already in the Valencia tests, Marquez remained in good spirits: “I had to break a record this year and I broke the falls record. Jokes aside, it means we’re trying, it’s a testament to my commitment to the brand. Honda is Honda and will return to the top.”