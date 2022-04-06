Marc Márquez, a Repsol Honda team rider, has recovered from his diplopia –an alteration that causes double vision– and will fly to Austin this Wednesday to take part in the GP of the Americas, the fourth round of the World Championship season of motorcycling. The 29-year-old runner visited the medical team that follows his evolution on Monday, led by his trusted ophthalmologist, Dr. Sánchez Dalmau, who discharged him. The next day, Márquez was training with a Honda CBR-600 at the Alcarrás circuit, in Lleida. And he already warned at night that it was time to make a decision. The decision is made: he can see clearly and wants to compete again.

More information

The athlete, who relapsed from this double vision problem -he already suffered it in October last year and, also, more than ten years ago- as a result of an accident suffered during the Indonesian GP that caused him a head injury, will take a plane this Wednesday in order to be able to arrive in time for the preparations for the grand prix and to be available for the first free sessions on Friday. Austin is one of the favorite circuits for Márquez, who won at the Texas track for six consecutive seasons, from 2013 to 2018.

You can follow EL PAÍS DEPORTES on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.