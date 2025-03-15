Pole without surprises for Marc Márquez, who on Friday already sprayed the circuit record and this Saturday was done again, being the only pilot capable of getting out of 1:37. Spectacular 1: 36,917 of ’93’. The Catalan was enough for a … I try to achieve the best time and get the second pole of the season, after the one achieved in Thailand two weeks ago, although the record got it in the last round. His brother Álex achieved the second best time and the first line the complete Johann Zarco. Pecco Bagnaia He had to settle for a fourth place Quye places him in the second line along with Pedro Acosta, 5th, and Di Giannantonio, 6th. Mir was tenth and twelfth Rins. «With the second tire I have found myself more comfortable. I like perfection, there are things to improve but it has been very well. In the race I have to be more constant. The braking is costing me a bit, ”explained Marc, who added:” Álex and Pecco will be the strongest but we must not forget Zarco, who has been very strong. “

Marc Márquez had dominated in a resounding way in Friday’s practice (and FP1), achieving the best time and spraying the brand of Termas de Río Hondo. A superiority that contrasted with the suffering of Pecco Bagnaiathat fell and touched the disaster. The Italian got into the Q2 directly but about to stay out. That session also showed the sweet state of Álex Márquez With the desmosedici last year and the slight recovery of Yamaha, with his two pilots getting into the group of the first ten. Álex Rins He was sixth and Fabio Quartararo, eighth, ahead of Pedro Acosta.

The Q1 He started with twelve pilots looking for the two places of the player who give option to fight for pole. Ai Ogura, Morbidelli, Joan Mir, Miller, Marini, Viñales, Aldeguer, Oliveira, Chantra, Raúl Fernández, Bastianini and Savadori were the pilots who had failed to pass the first cut. Morbidelli And Miller started marking the best rhythm, although the rest of the pilots were very fast too. VR46 and PRAMAC pilots had been the best after the first batch of Q1 and no one was able to reach them, until Joan Mir Second was placed in the absence of two minutes for the end of the classification, also verifying the slight recovery of Honda. Chantra and ogura fell into curve two and stayed out. Finally they were Morbidelli and looked what happened to Q2. Fermín Aldeguer 14th will be released on the grill, Raúl Fernández 18º and Maverick Viñales 20º.

Marc Márquez He started marking the best time from the first attempt, followed by Zarco and Álex Márquez, repeating the tonic of the weekend. The two brothers improved their times even more while the French of CCR-Honda got into their box. Problems Pecco Bagnaiathat I could not go from the seventh place and improvement for Pedro Acosta, fifth. The Italian improved after making the relevant adjustments in his Ducati and climbed the fourth place, ahead of the Murcian, who suffered stability problems in his KTM at the curve outputs. In the end there were no more movements and Marc Márquez certified his first place further lowering his chrono, beating the circuit record and achieving pole, the sixth in Argentina.