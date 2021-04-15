It is done. It’s official now. Marc Márquez is already one more of the MotoGP Portuguese GP, the third of the season, that of his reappearance after nine months in the dry dock due to the fracture suffered in the humerus of the right arm on July 19 of last year, in the Jerez 1 race. The Repsol Honda driver has passed the mandatory medical examination at the Portimao circuit to be declared ‘fit’ for the GP and tomorrow he will get back on his MotoGP Honda.

The eight-time world champion was summoned at 1:30 p.m. in Portuguese time and arrived at the medical center a minute earlier, driving himself a scooter in the colors of his team. He remained inside 18 minutes and turned with a smile on his face that could be seen through his mask, to continue with his schedule for the day, among which is his appearance at the official press conference, at 6:00 p.m. in Spanish time, and a later one only with him and reduced to Spanish.

It must be remembered that Alzamora’s pupil had the patience to miss the first two races of the season and Between those of Qatar 2 and that of Portimao, he received the OK doctor from his personal doctors, who operated on him at the Ruber clinic in Madrid. That was the third operation he underwent, this time with an infected pseudoarthrosis, and in which he was asked for more patience to be able to consider returning. With that approval from the doctors, the ilerdense could already head to the Portuguese Algarve, where a final procedure awaited him that he has passed without problem.

The World Championship medical director, Giancarlo Di Filippo, and the Algarve International Autrodrome medical director, Marcelo Vilares, have verified that Marc’s right arm is ready to return to competition and to try a comeback that will take him to his ninth title, as many as Valentino Rossi, and the seventh in MotoGP. At the moment, he is 40 points behind the leader, Johann Zarco, although the official Yamaha riders, Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Viñales, who are 36 points ahead of this genius than in the general classification, seem more worrying in that odyssey.