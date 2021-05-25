Leaders in the World Championship for teams and constructors, second and fourth with ‘Pecco Bagnaia’ and Jack Miller in the drivers’ championship less than ten points behind the leader, Fabio Quartararo … The start of the 2021 season for Ducati has been excellent. The Borgo Panigale (Italy) factory has been on the podium in the five races held to date and the Desmosedici GP21 has emerged as the bike to beat thanks to the hard work done this winter on its chassis and aerodynamics by the department commanded by Gigi Dall’Igna.

We rate these developments as laborious for improve the balance of the transalpine frame and adapt it to the characteristics of the rear tire released by Michelin last year, which offers more grip in the middle of the curve thanks to a less rigid casing, because today it follows a headache for some manufacturers like Honda.

“Márquez told me he wanted to beat Ducati in Austria. It will be fun.”

Precisely, the serious sports crisis that the Tokyo brand is going through has been one of the issues that Davide Tardozzi has analyzed in an interview for ‘La Gazzetta Dello Sport’. Tardozzi reveals that he spoke with Marc Márquez after the Le Mans event and the eighth champion, far from shunning the battle, assured him that they would fight for victory again, side by side as in the old days, at the 2021 Austrian GP (6 -8 August): “As soon as his physique allows it, Marc will be the problem again. At Le Mans he was betrayed by his great desire to win and to put this year of suffering behind him. I talked to him for about ten minutes and he suffered. It was nice because I told him ‘I want you to come back as soon as possible because I want to beat that Márquez’. He looked at me and gave me an appointment for Austria: ‘I want to beat you there, because you always win.’ It will be fun”.

Similarly, the Ducati team manager highlights the camaraderie that reigns this edition in the Italian garage between Miller and Bagnaia: “Jack is a wonderful guy, he lives this job in a passionate way. He sees the real family on the team, because theirs is in Australia and lives their presence in the garage passionately. He almost never stays in his office in the truck or motorhome, he stays inside the box. While the mechanics are working, Jack turns on the music, sits in his chair, and begins to sleep. I am satisfied with the relationship between them, it is constructive for the team and also beneficial for them. When he returned to the box on Sunday, after the first two minutes of partying with his team, as soon as he saw Pecco he went to hug him. The real relationship of appreciation that exists between the drivers will be a real advantage for us. “

Miller and Bagnaia will remain Ducati’s lineup in 2022

A healthy and fruitful relationship that will continue in 2022, as the Bologna team announced on Tuesday that the Townsville team will continue to wear, at least one more edition, the Ducati red jumpsuit in the queen class: “I am really happy to continue my adventure with the Ducati Lenovo Team for one more season! Wearing these colors is truly an honor and to have achieved these last two victories with the Desmosedici GP has truly been a dream. It would not have been possible without the great support that I have always received from Ducati and the entire team during these months and I want to thank Gigi, Paolo, Davide and Claudio for the trust they have always placed in me. Now I have to focus exclusively on this season: I am fourth in the standings, not too far behind the first and the championship is still very long. I will give everything to continue this positive trend and try to fight for the title. Forza Ducati! “

Finally, Davide Tardozzi confesses that winning the drivers ‘title is his greatest obsession, while not wasting the opportunity to publicly praise, once again, the figure of Dall’Igna: “It is important for Ducati to win the drivers’ title. If we win it with the official team it is even better, but for us the added value is winning a title with a Ducati. Even with Pramac we were the first to have a satellite team that is an official half team. Seven people from Ducati work and the riders have a contract with Ducati. And here too the Japanese, little by little, began to follow us. I want to give Ducati a little praise, because in the last five to six years it has had many visions. Since Gigi’s arrival the team has had a series of insights, whether technical or managerial, that have set the course for MotoGP. We were the first to make the test team with a real pilot, the first to test on the tracks 15 days before, put on wings… We had many perceptions and intuitions “.