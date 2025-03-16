The Márquez brothers have turned the MotoGP World Cup into a family issue: Fourth Carrera (2 Sprint and 2 Longs), and Fourth Triumph of Marc with àlex behind him. On this occasion, the two children of Julià and Roser delighted with a spectacular duel, with fright included for Marc, and resolved at the end with a clean overtaking from the child to the child.

A triumph, the 90th of the Pluricampeón de Cervera, which is historical: Marc matches the mythical Ángel Nieto as the third pilot in history with more victories. Giacomo Agostini (122) and Valentino Rossi (115).

Surprise

Marc Márquez dominated at the exit, but his brother àlex advanced him in the fourth return for a pluricampeón cast

From the preferred exit position, Marc Márquez won the first angle at the start, with his brother àlex squeezing him in parallel. The little boy had to defend the second position of Bagnaia’s attack, which snatched the square for a few meters, but went back and had to do with an impetuous Johann Zarco with La Honda. The duel between the Italian and the French in third place tightened in the second round, resolved in favor of the runner -up.

Meanwhile, the two brothers began to take distance with the persecutors. However, the expected script jumped through the air as happened in Thailand. On Tour 4 àlex surpassed Marc by taking advantage of a pluricampeón cast in curve 1 (he entered very past), and the little brother began to open hole taking advantage of the softer back tire than the one used by the Major of the Márquez.

Àlex was very plugged in, with a very high pace, as it showed the best round of the race (v. 5) with a new track record. The two moved away from the third tenths, who in the fifth round was Morbidelli having surpassed Bagnaia in the third turn.

The little one of the Márquez opened a track with a high pace, while the largest retained tires to reach the entire race (there were 15 turns), which Morbidelli took advantage of to approach Marc to 5 tenths (v. 10/25). In turn, Bagnaia began to pick up from Franco, at 1.3s.

Scare

Marc was about to go to the ground on Tour 15 for a stranger who made the rear tire

The tires would issue a sentence. On lap 15, Marc took a capital scare when the Ducati made a stranger on the rear train and was about to go to the ground. He saved the fall with a feline ability, and barely lost ground with àlex, which he continued to have 2 tenths. Behind, Morbidelli was already moving away 2.4 seconds (v. 17/25), and this to Bagnaia in half a second.

He also suffered with the àlex gums, who saw his brother hit the hill of his Ducati Gresini. On Tour 18, in the braking of the first curve, Marc paved the first attack on the lead, he advanced his brother slowing down later, but opened too much and àlex recovered the position. First notice.

Overtaking

In the absence of four laps for the finish line, Marc aspected the definitive bundle in the braking of the line to his brother àlex

The duel between the two brothers began to take temperature. The father, Julià, in the garage, touched his head, asking his children prudence. Àlex opened a hole of 4 tenths (v. 19), but then Marc took out a better race turn that returned to only two, stuck to his brother’s rear wheel.

On Tour 21, five of the finish line, 93 was hooked again and surpassed àlex with a clean advance at the end of line. In a nutshell he took 6 to 9 tenths and moved away towards victory.

In the last three turns, Marc only had to administer the distance with his brother, of a second, while àlex secured his fourth second position this season (2 in Sprint and 2 in the long race), which consolidate him as second of the World Cup, ahead of Bagnaia.

The Italian of the Red Ducati squeezed his teeth in the last round to get on the podium, but I cannot advance Morbidelli, a third classified. The runner -up is broken from the Márquez, 31 points from Marc and Marc.