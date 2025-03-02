New exhibition of Marc Márquez In a perfect weekend. The Catalan pilot confirmed his candidacy for the title and showed that he has already returned, that he has overcome all his problems and that if he does not suffer any setback, he will walk through the 21 circuits that remain to complete the World Cup … . Pole, Race Al Esprínt and Carrera Largo, a triplet that is right when he decided to leave Honda. In addition, it was a fratricidal, intelligent, thought and executed career with the precision of a neurosurgeon. He let his brother lead a good part of the testperhaps to control the pressure problems of his tires, and surpassed him in the last curve before moving the goal to run the last three laps alone and marking distances. Pecco, third, did not end up happy with his career. With the same motorcycle, the distance between the leader and the Italian is abysmal.

Entities of the start of the race The great protagonists were Heat and humidity. Suffocating atmosphere that had been clear during the Moto3 test, in which only 15 pilots finished. Boil in the boxes, valuing the type of tire to assemble each motorcycle taking into account the strong degradation in Buriram, although the dispute of the tests in this CHANG CIRCUIT In preseason he had left important clues. The three pilots of the first line (the brothers Márquez and Pecco Bagnaia) mounted soft front.

Good departure from Marc Márquez and of PECCO BARGNAIto. The Catalan maintained the first place and the Italian advanced Álex Márquez, who in his attempt to recover the position left the track was also exceeded by Ai Ogura. A mirage because before fulfilling the first turn the little one of the Márquez was already second again. More troubles suffered Pedro Acostathat lost a couple of positions and it was hard for him to progress. In curve 12 the Murcian went to the ground. He managed to return to the track, there were still 23 laps. First fall of the Mazarrón Shark, which lost Grip in the front wheel.

The race was a tracing of the sprint, with Marc distancing comfortably, adding fast laps, followed by Álex and then by Pecco but in the seventh round the ’93’ suffered a problemhe ran out of speed and was overcome by his brother, who went on to lead the track. Catalan looked at the rear wheel of his desmosedici but seemed to stay in a scare and the motorcycle worked again and recovered his rhythm. It was coming exciting fratricidal duel Among the Márquez brothers. Julià, father of creatures from the box, saw him, and could not hide his nerves.

I did not give Álex And Pecco was going to fence the two pilots. Morbidelli also fought to get into the ointment. In the absence of 15 laps everything pointed out that it was going to be a struggle of four. Five turns later the ex -chart Joan Mir went to the ground In a slow curve while fighting with Jack Miller for the sixth place. Bad start, again, from Honda in the World Cup. The tires began to take its toll to Morbidellithat was staying behind. Also Álex’s rear rubber began to degrade dangerously, which gave Marc to Marc five laps from the end. And Pecco approached both, less than a second.

Curve 12 in the absence of three laps for the end. There gave the ax Marc to his brotherwith a clean overtaking to enter the finish line first. And in two curves he put a world. The motorcycle vibrated a lot to the little girl of the Márquez, who had become ahead of Bagnaia. Raúl Fernández retired. In the end there were no surprises and the race ended like the sprint, with Marc in the first place and leading the World Cup, followed by Álex and Pecco.

Marc Márquez I was very happy: «Yesterday I was happy and today I am exultant. It is a dream, to leave in this new path with Ducati, here in Thailand, where my last World Cup and with my brother on the podium. Álex Márquez He led a good part of the race: «For a moment I thought I was going to win but then I have already seen that Marc was there trying not to wear out the rear tire and I was giving everything and could not keep rubber. It was not easy to keep Peco there, the goal was to be second and was very happy to have finished on the podium ahead of Pecco ». Bagnaia I was disappointed despite his third place: «I have given everything and I couldn’t get too close to Álex. I think Marc has been playing the whole race with us. The goal was to be second but I have not been able to.

Manu Gonzálezat its premiere with the INTACTGP it showed that he is a serious candidate to win the World Cup in the Intermediate category. The Madrid embroidered him in the Circuit of Chang and made the pole good he had achieved this Saturday. The drawer was completed by Arón Canet and Senna Agius. The best of the Rookies was Dani Holgado of the Aspar team with his eighth square. Other illustrious debutants such as Veijer, David Alonso or Ortolà stayed out of the points. In Moto3 The first Spanish triplet was lived, with José Antonio Rueda winning The race and flanked on the podium by Álvaro Carpe and Adrián ‘Pitito’ Fernández.