After his breakup by mutual agreement with Honda was announced a week ago, it remained to be known where Marc Márquez was going to race in 2024. It was an open secret that he would do so in the ranks of the Italian Gresini Racing team, but official status was missing. from a statement that arrived early this Thursday, just before the start of the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Next year, the eight-time world champion will ride the bike that currently dominates the MotoGP World Championship grid with an iron fist. It will be a Ducati satellite in a version prior to the factory riders and will probably debut in the post-season test in November in Valencia.

The one from Cervera will share a box with his brother Álex, with whom he will meet again four years later. The Márquez were already teammates in 2020 wearing the colors of Repsol Honda, although they could only do one grand prix together, since it was the year of Marc’s humerus injury that kept him out of combat all year. Álex was then making his debut in the premier category and in this case he will be the rider with the most experience with the Ducati in that box.

Related news



The goal for Márquez will be to once again be a candidate for a MotoGP title that he has not achieved since 2019. That year put an end to a successful streak of six titles in the premier class in seven years, with his most authoritative championship, achieving the points record in one season. From then on, the nightmare of injuries conditioned his sporting career to the point of considering his retirement. And after his last operation on his right arm last season, the physical problems disappeared, while the technicians emerged, with a Honda in clear mechanical inferiority compared to the competition, which has led to the departure of the Spanish pilot towards the team. Gresini Racing.

“I need to have fun again”



Marc Márquez later spoke at a press conference that was initially going to be alone, but that was finally in the company of two riders who are playing for the MotoGP title in 2023, Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martín, and who attended as luxury spectators. to the battery of questions to Cervera, who explained his decision to change the giant Repsol Honda for a private and family team like Gresini Racing. «It has been a very hard and risky decision at the same time, but in the end in life you have to leave your comfort zone if you want to continue growing. I need to enjoy riding the bike again, I need to look competitive again. I haven’t won a race for two years, I’ve only had two podiums for two years and the first thing I want is to smile again inside the helmet, to have fun on a motorcycle.

Despite all the rumors of these months, the Spaniard confessed that everything had been resolved in the last week. «Until recently my mentality was in Honda. “I saw myself with a 90% chance of continuing, but now they need time to continue growing and for a driver like me, a year that passes is a year that you don’t get back.” Last Tuesday Márquez announced to Honda his decision not to continue and this Thursday he signed the initial preliminary agreement of understanding with Gresini. “They were the only ones who didn’t put any kind of pressure on me and told me that they would wait for me as long as I needed.” And what he also confirmed is that in this new adventure at Ducati he will not be accompanied by his hard core in racing.

Only one of his mechanics will follow him, the rest of his team led by technician Santi Hernández, will stay at Repsol Honda at least in 2024. «For me I would have taken my entire team, but I did not intend that my personal decision could destroy a brand like Honda that has given me so much and leave them without a team. And I also didn’t want to destroy another family team that has its lifelong people in boxing.