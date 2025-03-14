After dominating the first Grand Prix of Thailand, with the Polethe victory in the Sprint and in the Sunday race, with full of 37 points in the lead, Marc Márquez began the GP of Argentina with the same authority.

He was the fastest in the morning session (for only 26 thousandths on the Honda de Zarco) and again crushed in the timed session, the practice, which gives direct access to the fastest 10 to the Q2. The Catalan achieved a new record of the Río Hondo Termas Circuit by spraying what he had of 2014, to impose himself on his immediate persecutor, Fabio Di Giannantonio, for 135 thousandths. Third was àlex Márquez to 201 thousandths from his brother.

If Marc Márquez’s domain was the tonic that marked the first day of the Argentina’s GP, Pecco Bagnaia’s problems were the cross of the first day. The Italian suffered his first fall of the year at the end of the practice, in the absence of 5 minutes, when he rolled in sixth time, with the square insured for Q2. Although the Italian had had many difficulties, it was 16.º in the morning FP1.

In those last five minutes, the runner -up no longer returned to the track and was delayed by the rivals to the tenth position. It was classified by the hairs among those chosen to dispute the Pole539 thousandths from Marc.

Pedro Acosta, one of the candidates to stand up to Márquez, also suffered to be among the fastest 10. The Murcia of KTM was ninth to 532 thousandths of Marc and suffered a fall at the end of the session, without physical consequences.