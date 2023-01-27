It all started with a crash in Jerez in July 2020. Ugly, yes, but deep down it was thought that Marc Marquez should soon return from that tumble.

Almost unconsciously, we’re used to thinking of MotoGP riders not as human beings but as invincible rubber superheroes: the accident that kept the Spaniard out (between returns and new forced stop periods) for two and a half years and the many , too many tragedies that have still marred the world of two wheels in recent years have reminded everyone of the true nature of motoring, made up of serious and sometimes fatal accidents. Marquez had the strength not to break down even after four surgical operations – the last one on June 2 – and now he really seems to be back, between an encouraging end of 2022 and an athletic training worthy of the name. A process filmed by the cameras of Amazon Prime Videos and which will be available from February 20 in a series of five episodes called Marc Marquez: ALL IN and produced by Fast Brothers in association with Red Bull Media House, TBS and Dorna Sports. Following the Honda ace as he moves to Madrid, fans from all over the world will be able to see exactly what it takes to conquer eight World Championships, put his head back on after a horrendous crash and be hungry to win again.

In the 2023 season Marquez, who recently returned to talking about the feud against Valentino Rossi, is chasing the ninth world title to reach the Doctor at the level of World Championships won. It will certainly not be easy, as Honda appears far behind Ducati and the Spaniard has already complained in the end-of-season 2022 tests in Valencia. The Cabroncito however, he will put his talent at Honda’s disposal as he did in the final races of last year, when he even scored a podium at Phillip Island.