The official announcement

This year’s trip will be to the Asian continent Marc Marquez he won’t forget so easily. In fact, the long-awaited revolution has arrived between Japan and Indonesia for the Spanish rider, eight times world champion, who first greeted Honda with a statement full of emotion and affection, and now has definitively embraced what will be his new realityat least for 2024: the Gresini team. At Motegi, a few days before announcing his farewell, a podium defined by Marquez himself had arrived “romantic”. Who knows, maybe the same thing might happen to Mandalika, now that it’s certain that the Cervera phenomenon will ride a Ducati next year.

The first words

Following the official announcement of his new team, Marquez released the first statements as a Gresini driver. “I am excited about this new challenge – commented the Cabroncito – it was not an easy decision because it will be a big change in all aspects. Sometimes in life you have to step out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself to continue growing. As for the bike change, I know that I will have to adapt many things in my riding style and it won’t be easy. But I am convinced that the whole Gresini team will help me a lot. I can’t wait to meet the team and start working with all of them. I want to thank Nadia, Carlo and Michele for the trust and respect they have shown me“.

A family team

In Gresini Marc will find his brother Alex again, reforming the pair that should have been the official one in HRC in 2020, before the terrible humerus injury of #93. Just the message from a team-family it was what he also wanted to convey Nadia Padovanicommenting on the historic agreement that offers the Gresini team global media exposure that was unthinkable only a short time ago.

“For Gresini Racing it is a historic moment – recognized the widow Gresini – the fact that Marc Marquez has chosen to race with us next season is absolutely fantastic and I am delighted to be able to make it official. In less than a season we have become very fond of his brother and we will welcome Marc in the same way. We are convinced that he has all the potential to be immediately competitive on the Desmosedici GP23. Finally, a dutiful thank you to Fabio Di Giannantonio for his professionalism, to whom we wish the best for his continued career”.