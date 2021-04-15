Marc Márquez returns to the MotoGP World Championship circuits after nine months of a complicated humerus injury for which he had to undergo surgery three times. Aware of his situation, the Repsol Honda Team rider is cautious and is still not thinking about his victory. Your only goal is to continue taking steps in your recovery. And he admits being “nervous and with butterflies” in his stomach before his return to the Portuguese Algarve.

All the fans eagerly awaited his return to the circuits. He missed the opening two races of the season in Qatar but, after the doctors’ approval, Márquez is already in Portimao. The one from Cervera arrived at the Portuguese circuit on Wednesday, received the approval of the media to return to the track on Friday and this Thursday he appeared before journalists.

«It is fantastic to be back, with all of you. It has been very difficult. Tomorrow it is time to take the most important step of my recovery, which is to ride the MotoGP. The truth is that I am nervous, with butterflies in my stomach that are not normal for me. I know that after the first workout they will disappear. Now is the time to enjoy riding the bike again, “said the Catalan.

«Today I have met again with the team, with all the Japanese because I saw the Spanish in the test in Spain. I will not be the same Marc from the beginning, I need time, I am still in rehabilitation. It has a physical part, but also a mental part, we are in that process, but I am very happy to be back, “he added in his long-awaited appearance.

He commented on how hard it was for him to have to watch the races from home: “It was very strange, especially at the beginning. Then, in the middle of these nine months it was already something more normal, I was there like another fan watching TV, enjoying «. He acknowledged that it was very difficult for him not to compete in the two races held in Qatar. »It was difficult to make the decision not to run because I felt prepared, but I was not 100% ready and the doctors decided to stop me. Of course, I followed his advice.

“It has been a very difficult period of nine months, with the doubts of whether I would ride again or if I would have a normal arm, so that was hard for me. I have always been optimistic, it is what has helped me. The people around me have helped me a lot to stay motivated and continue with the goal, ”he remarked on this whole process.

What Marc will we see this weekend ?: «Honestly, I can’t answer. Of course, the first objective is to be prepared or to feel good on the bike, that is the main thing and the reason why I am here, without putting more pressure on specific objectives. It is true that another question for me and the team is how my arm and my body will react to the whole weekend. I do not know. I would like to feel more prepared. It would be best if I could have a private test tomorrow, but it is not an option. The time will come to ride the motorcycle. We have made the decision with the doctors. In Qatar they were more towards yes than towards no, but as there was no unanimous decision we opted for no. Here there was and we opted to come ».

Mentally prepared ?: «Of course I feel ready to ride but it will be difficult because in the last nine months I have ridden the bike for three days and in the last month I have not taken it. I have many unknowns about the reaction of my body and arm, but it is a step that we think is the right time to do it. I continue with the rehabilitation and we are in the best category in the world «.