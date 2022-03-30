The Dorna CEO on the health problems of the Spanish champion: “Should he race in Portugal and obtain a good result, he could still fight for the top positions of the championship and fight for the title”
“I hope he can get back to racing as soon as possible. Maybe he will try to be there in Portimao (April 24, ed), but the stop could last longer. If he were to race in Portugal and get a good result, he could still fight for the first positions. positions in the championship and fighting for the title. But it will also depend on the results of the others “. This is the opinion of Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna, in an interview with Speedweek regarding the conditions of Marc Marquez struggling with a third case of diplopia (double vision caused by the many head trauma suffered).
the diplopia problem
–
Yesterday Honda confirmed that the Spanish rider, who has already missed the Indonesian GP due to a fall in the warm-up, will not even participate in this weekend’s race in Argentina, due to a new diplopia manifestation (doubling of the sight) which kept him stationary for a long time in winter. The specialist who is treating him, Dr. Sánchez Dalmau, stated that the 8-time world champion’s problem is evolving favorably and that he will continue to carry out a conservative treatment regimen with periodic checks.
#Marc #Marquez #Ezpeleta #hope #return #Portugal #fear #longer
Leave a Reply