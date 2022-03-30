“I hope he can get back to racing as soon as possible. Maybe he will try to be there in Portimao (April 24, ed), but the stop could last longer. If he were to race in Portugal and get a good result, he could still fight for the first positions. positions in the championship and fighting for the title. But it will also depend on the results of the others “. This is the opinion of Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna, in an interview with Speedweek regarding the conditions of Marc Marquez struggling with a third case of diplopia (double vision caused by the many head trauma suffered).