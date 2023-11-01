Marc Marquez on the Ducati

Less than a month to go at the first time of Marc Marquez riding a motorbike that is not a Honda MotoGP. The Spanish champion will in fact ride the world champion Ducati GP23 next November 27th in the Valencia tests, after having obtained the green light from his former team, with whom he left himself on excellent terms and not at all determined to put the sticks in his hands. wheels.

All eyes will therefore be on Marquez, although in all likelihood less than 24 hours before the 2023 world championship will be awarded between ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia and his challenger Jorge Martin. Among the most interesting spectators there will undoubtedly be his brother Alex, who will be his teammate in Gresini next year.

The thoughts of Alex Marquez

The ‘family’ team had already been touched by Alex and Marc in 2020, a cursed year for the six-time MotoGP champion, who in the debut race of the championship delayed due to the pandemic, suffered a fracture in his right humerus which diametrically changed his career. “Sometimes life gives you a second chance and I think this is very beautiful“, commented Alex Marquez at an event of the sponsor Estrella Galicia 0,0, continuing: “I think Marc will also feel at ease, just like I did from the first moment. Obviously we are already joking about which side of the garage we will occupy. But I was very clear, he will go on the left, I have been on the right for a year already and Nadia has confirmed that she will not move”.

Alex Marquez is really happy to have the opportunity to compete with his brother and improve: “It will be a fundamental year for both of us. He is an eight-time world champion. I hope he’s fast from the start, because the sooner he’s fast, the sooner I can take advantage of it too. I can’t wait for you to try the bike and give me your opinion. They say that your teammate is your first rival and it’s true, but complicity helps you take a step forward”. And he concluded: “Fighting for the world championship? I hope so, it will be an important year for me. We have to try to do great things. I think I have the speed and I will have to consolidate and make fewer mistakes. I would like to be consistently in the top 5 and top 3 at the end of the world championship.”