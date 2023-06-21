The Spaniard Marc Márquez can simply be admired at the TT van Assen this weekend. The six-time world champion in MotoGP said through his team Repsol Honda that he has recovered from the crashes he suffered at the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring last weekend. The finger he broke does not prevent racing either.

Márquez decided not to start Sunday’s MotoGP race at the German Grand Prix after suffering five crashes over the weekend. In the last crash in the warm-up, when he was thrown from his bike at 160 kilometers per hour, he broke a finger. After examination, the circuit doctors declared him fit for the race at the Sachsenring, but to everyone’s surprise, the road racer decided half an hour before the start that he would not get on his Honda bike for the seventh grand prix of the season.

Márquez conquered his sixth world title in the premier class in 2019 in a supreme way. After that he started to struggle with a lingering arm injury and missed many races. This year he broke his right thumb in a crash in the opening race in Portugal and was sidelined again.

The Spaniard has been on the podium ten times in his career after the TT. He scored a total of five victories, one in 125cc (now Moto3), two in Moto2 and two in MotoGP. His last win was in 2018.