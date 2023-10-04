Marc Márquez, this season, minutes before the start of a grand prix. REPSOL MEDIA SERVICE (Europa Press)

Marc Márquez will not race for Honda next season. This was announced this Wednesday by the Japanese brand after agreeing to terminate the eight-time world champion’s contract “by mutual agreement.” The most successful pairing of the modern era of MotoGP, with six titles in eleven seasons of relationship, thus comes to an end after a soap opera of several episodes, a true soap opera. The serial, which is closing, the note says, “for the benefit of both parties,” has caused several sleepless nights and a lot of suffering to the great reference of the contest. Also to the executives of the largest motorcycle manufacturer in the world. Both parties had been discussing for months about how to save the marriage in the midst of growing rumors about the definitive breakup, which has finally turned out to be inevitable after Honda having not been able to convince the pilot with its future project, which involved Europeanizing the structure and placing at the head of the racing department a leader like Gigi Dall’Igna, alma mater of the new Ducati. Now we only need to know the fate of the pilot in 2024.

Team Gresini, a private Ducati customer team, has been reserving a seat for the older Márquez brother all year. In his ranks runs Álex, the youngest of the family, who this year has rediscovered his best level in the premier category after following the same path. The move from Honda to Ducati would be a move that would shake the foundations of the World Championship. The friends and enemies of 93 know that they have not been able to enjoy, or suffer, the best version of the Cervera driver for too long. Between the ordeal of injuries – which forced him to undergo surgery up to four times to repair the damaged right humerus in Jerez 2020 – and the loss of direction in the technical direction of the Japanese brands, and specifically Honda, Márquez has been without being able to fight face to face for the leading positions.

The leap into the void, leaving behind the best salary on the grid (about 15 million euros) and the brand that bet everything on him, indicates the exhaustion after these years of hardship and the driver’s hunger when it comes to fighting again for the title. That has always been his goal, and one of the points on which he has influenced the most throughout the year, every time he has been asked about the future. At the beginning of the season, the Catalan already warned that the main impediment would not be his physical condition: he felt better than ever at 30 years old after a winter of piece-rate preparation. “When the tests finished in Valencia, in November, I put pressure on Honda, I did it in public and in private, even more. Because he played,” he said in an interview with EL PAÍS. It was the first serious warning to the brand, but at that time the possibility of a breakup was not yet perceived.

More information

The inaugural grand prix of the championship, on March 26 in Portugal, is perhaps the best summary of why the link between Márquez and the brand of his life has been definitively broken. In Portimao, the rider surprised everyone with the pole position and a podium in the sprint race, a result well beyond the possibilities of his mount. The next day, in the long race on Sunday, it was clear how much the man from Cervera was pushing, always at the limit at the expense of his physique and, sometimes, that of the others. In the third corner of the grand prix, the 93 braked too hard, collided with Jorge Martín (Ducati) and then hit Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia). The accident caused a new fracture, this time in his left thumb, and forced him to miss three consecutive races after a new operation. The injuries, his biggest nightmare, had returned. And the frustration was on the rise when he saw his grill companions lying on the couch at home.

Márquez’s return after another month and a half of break showed that Honda was too far from his aspirations. He continued to push, playing his mustache in every corner, and the champion chained one fall after another on Sundays. It was the black grand prix at Sachsenring, his talisman circuit, that unleashed all the gears of his march. After suffering a personal record of five injuries over the weekend, he withdrew from participating in a race that he had won consecutively in his last 11 appearances. “Rains, it pours. Discounting the injury, on a mental level it is the hardest moment of my sporting career,” he would say the following week in Assen, where he also chose not to race after adding two more falls. He accumulates 20 throughout the contest.

Coinciding with the summer break, the relationship reached its lowest point. “He doesn’t want to leave, but he is forced to think about it,” members of his environment acknowledged to this newspaper. Even the team understood Márquez’s frustration, his diamond in the rough. “Marc has a contract, but in life we ​​are all free to decide what we want to do. “Honda does not want to keep people who are unhappy,” declared Alberto Puig, sports director of the factory’s official team. The pilot, knowing the terrible mess he was getting into, then began to quietly evaluate all the options that the grid offered him.

The conversations reached an impasse with KTM, delighted to have him for 2025. The Austrian brand even tried to set up a new satellite team to shelter him, but that door was blocked by the promoter Dorna, only interested in expanding the grid with the entrance of a new factory. The other options were closed due to the complexity of breaking the million-dollar contract with Honda and the pilot’s own indecision, affected by the strong emotional bond that united him to the brand. The Honda duo’s first points on Sunday did not come until the tenth race of the competition, in Austria. After that, not even the “romantic podium” in Japan, as he himself defined it after finishing third last Sunday in Motegi, has made him change his mind, cold and rational when things get ugly.

From Motegi, Gigi Dall’Igna assumed between the lines the imminent arrival of the eight-time world champion. “Marc has been one of the strongest riders in history, so the fact that he wants to get on a Ducati can only make us happy,” said the head of Ducati in statements to Sky Italy. The Italian engineer, the guru who has transformed the Desmosedici into the reference motorcycle, was sought out by the Japanese in a last desperate attempt to convince Márquez. He indicated that the change should begin by hiring engineers with a European accent, something that has not yet happened. The merger of the MotoGP and Formula 1 departments were steps in the “right direction”, but the profound changes that Márquez requested have been nothing more than an exchange of stickers between Japanese technicians.

For his part, the head of the Bologna brand rejected Honda’s offer. The main Italian leaders went from censuring the possibility of seeing the 93rd with one of its bullets to welcoming a possible arrival. “Any team wants to have Marc. He is a rider of the present and future,” Davide Tardozzi, head of the official Ducati team, recently acknowledged.

Gresini, Ducati’s satellite team, has independence in hiring its riders. The concern of the Italian manufacturer is that the arrival of the Catalan could stir up a coop that includes the current champion Pecco Bagnaia and the other two contenders for the title this season, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi. Among the doubts to be resolved for 2024 will be what material Cervera will have.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.