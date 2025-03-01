With an apparent insulting ease, Marc Márquez has begun to put the direct towards the world title and from the first chapter, in the inaugural GP of Thailand. He swept the classification to take the pole, and crushed without contemplations in the Sprint race, leaving behind his brother àlex and his partner, Pecco Bagnaia, second and third.

So the 93, the great favorite of the Crown of 2025, takes the leadership of the World Cup, something that did not live since the last race of 2019 in Valencia, the last year that was champion.

‘Pole’ to start

Marc Márquez took over the first exit position with a single attempt, in his third turn; The 67th pole of his career

Everything began to put Marc Márquez from the morning classification session. He left no doubt. Bagnaia marked the first best round, àlex Márquez replied, and then he did the 93 in his third turn lowering his brother a tenth and a half. Enough.

There he finished the session, Pole In the pocket, the 67th of Marc on MotoGP, which allowed him to leave in the first position in the Sprint and in the Sunday race. Beside him, his brother àlex, and in the third painting, his neighbor and maximum rival for the title, Bagnaia.

The exit

The 93 conquered the first angle with a good start and began to get out, with his squire’s brother covering Bagnaia

In the short race, 13 laps to the layout of Buriram, under asphyxiating heat, Marc began to dominate from the exit. He started perfectly, conquered the first angle and began to throw hard without looking back. His brother àlex gave second place in the first meters to Bagnaia, but recovered the position in the braking of the second curve, to place behind Marc and make the screen between the two red ducatism.

He surprised Ai Ogura, the Japanese rookie, world champion of Moto2, who 5th (Gran Qualy) passed to the 4th place, behind the runner -up. And Pedro Acosta disappointed, who fell to 10th at the exit, and forced himself to overcome from far back.

At the head of the short race, with a very high rhythm exhibited in the trials, Marc Márquez distanced each thousandths. When crossing Ecuador (v. 7/13), Cervera’s pluricampeon already accumulated 1.1 seconds to his brother and 2.4s to Bagnaia. I had everything under control. Neither of them disturbed him in the least. The 93 fulminated the emotion and left the 13 laps without history. The first 9 points to the sack in his second victory of Sprint (the previous one was in Aragon 2024).

Marc raised his fist in the air and hit his chest in superiority, domain: the king has returned.

Behind Marc did not move the position positions: àlex signed a great second place, Bagnaia was third, Ai Ogura finished fourth, with Morbidelli Quinto, and Acosta climbed from 10.º to 6th place.