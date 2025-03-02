With more emotion than expected, Marc Márquez has imposed himself in the Sunday race of the Thailand GP. He did not devastate as in the Sprint on Saturday, but this time he had to resort to his intelligence to manage the front tire giving the leadership to his brother for 16 laps. The reason was to raise the pressure of the tire to avoid a sanction that ruined the triumph.

In this way, Marc wins the inaugural race for the first time since 2014. He is once again a World Cup leader 1932 days later. And àlex was second again. Two brothers sharing the podium in a MotoGP race for the second time in 28 years; The previous occasion was them in Sachsenring 2024.

The exit

Marc Márquez dominated from the start, and àlex had to recover the lost positions against Bagnaia and Ogura

Davide Tardazzi, the head of Ducati, discovered in the previous race that “Marc has two tenths stored in his pocket.” A fact that would explain in advance what could happen in the Thai race. But until the end it was not discovered …

Starting from the first position of the grill thanks to the pole, the take -off track was drawn by Marc to start drawing the escape. He conquered the first curve and escaped again, while there was more tension behind: his brother àlex starred in a bad exit, when he left, losing two positions and in half a turn to recover the terrain to Ogura- from a new fantastic starting- already Pecco Bagnaia, which he relegated to his third natural place of the grid.

Thus, in a single turn, the hierarchy was marked: 93 pulling very close to the front with 7 tenths already advantage over his brother, àlex distancing himself 1.4s from Pecco, and the rookie ogura surprising in third place in front of Morbidelli, who had left ninth. The disappointment was Pedro Acosta again, who went wrong, from 7th to 9th, and fell into the third round when drawing the first curve.

Surprising change of position

On the seventh lap, Marc ceded the lead to his brother àlex to seek to raise the pressure of the front tire

However, the script made an unexpected turn: in the seventh round, Marc suddenly lost speed in the line and surpassed àlex, which was a second and a half distance. The older brother recovered, who in a few curves put himself at the wheel of àlex, but also Pecco Bagnaia approached the two Márquez.

That strange performance fall seemed a 93 strategy to expressly roll behind the Ducati Gresini of 73 and thus be able to increase the pressure of the front tire taking advantage of the heat that his brother’s motorcycle gave off. He knew at the experience of last year – in Assen – that if the pressure lowered more from the account he could cost him a sanction that frustrated him the victory. In the Dutch race it cost him 16 seconds and fall six positions, from 4th to 10.º.

In this way, Marc stuck a lot to his brother’s rear wheel so that his front tire takes more temperature and being prepared at the precise moment to overcome àlex. The only inconvenience is that by limiting his rhythm to his brother’s and rolling as Siamean motorcycles in the same shadow, Bagnaia approached only 8 tenths. The unknown was when Marc a àlex would advance, and if he would end up doing it because he already had enough pressure in his front rubber.

The doubt was resolved in the absence of four laps, when Bagnaia was already on top of Marc, half a second. 93 waited until curve 12 to launch the motorcycle and leave àlex behind. In just two curves he opened a huge hole to get out of victory, while àlex suffered lack of grip of his very worn tires for having to open track for so long. Pecco was very close to little Márquez, who managed to maintain the second position. The same classification as on Saturday’s sprint.