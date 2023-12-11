Marc Marquez romantic holidays in Bali with his girlfriend Gemma Pinto, waiting for the Ducati and the MotoGP

Marc Marquez recharges for the next MotoGP season. The Spanish champion (8 world titles won, 6 of which in the premier class of the MotoGP) is on the eve of a turning point in his career: in November he said goodbye to Honda Hrc and next March he will get on one Ducati private of Gresini team (where he will share the garage with his brother Alex Marquez).

The objective of the Cervera phenomenon it's about going back to competing for victory and challenging the others Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin (the Spaniard ended up at the center of controversy in recent days for a phrase: “Whoever comes last is….”), Marco Bezzecchi and so on it is already launched.

On the other hand, already in the Valencia tests 48 hours before the final of the 2023 World Championship, Marquez amazed everyone for the confidence shown with the new bike. Crazy times from the start and the feeling of a very determined Marc ahead of next season. “I was curious to see his data: how he does turn 8, none of us Ducati riders do it, there he is already the fastest of all. It seems like he doesn't brake and it's incredible how quickly he picks up the bike. It will be a thorn in my side.” exclaimed Ducati rider Enea Bastianini.

Meanwhile, Marquez has taken some holidays with his girlfriend Gemma Pinto: a bit of relaxation for the couple in a hot and summery Bali, among dream landscapes, dives into a fairytale sea, excursions in the forests and romantic selfies…





