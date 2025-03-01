He is back, but this time really. Marc Márquez You already send in the World Cup after showing on the track an overwhelming superiority. The best hands on the best motorcycle, a safe combination that gave the Catalan the first points overcoming the sprint leading the race from the first meter. The Catalan leads the World Cup 1931 days later, leaving behind a Calvary full of falls and injuries. The distance with Pecco Bagnaia It is still great, and that the Italian has the desmmosedici by the hand. Could not go from third position, behind Álex Márquezwhich also proved to be one of the pilots to beat. Acosta ended sixth and debutante Ai Ogura sneaked into the fourth place. He missed Jorge Martínconvalescent after his triple wrist injury. The Madrid could not defend the ‘1’ with his April and will also be low, at least, in Argentina.

The day began without surprises and with Marc Márquez confirming its potential and presenting its candidacy for the title. The Catalan pilot achieved the First pole of the season, the 67 of his sports career and the first with the Desmmosedici GP25. Did not make Márquez mistakes in Buriram Before a suffocating lime, the asphalt reached 50 degrees Celsius. The first line was completed by Alex Márquez, who is also showing a state excellently since the beginning of the year, Pecco Bagnaia, who saved the furniture after being relegated yesterday to run the Q1, something that also achieved Jack Miller and that placed his Yamaha in the second line. Ogura surprise, fifth with the Aprilia. Acosta ended seventh, after Morbidelli, but will come out this sixth Sunday for the sanction of three positions that the Italian drags for hindering Bagnaia in practice.

Good departure from the three ducati that they copied the first line. Marc Márquez led While his brother was advanced by Bagnaia when he reached the first curve, but Álex showed that this year he is one of the favorites returning the overflow and closing the door to the attacks of the Italians. Ogura He showed that his thing is not being a coincidence and he placed fourth in his first exit in the queen category, advancing Miller. The Márquez brothers began to mark the rhythm of the race from the beginning. The ’93’ surrounded Pecco in second and a half in the absence of 10 turns.

Márquez was increasing the distance with the rest. Álex was also intractablebut at a distance from the official motorcycle. The most interesting fight was released by Bagnaia and the newcomer from Ai Ogura, but the April is still far from the Ducati. In addition, Pecco’s experience marked the difference. Acosta and Binder They also fought for placing their ktm ahead. Miller went to the ground to lose traction and left the sixth position to Quartararothat was stopped and was advanced by the Murcian, although he immediately recovered the position to lose it again in the next curve.









Marc Márquez is lined up as leader After winning the first test. He gave him time until he turned to look back and entered the finish line hitting his chest and shouting inside his helmet. He did so well that it seemed very easy. «It has been the perfect Saturday. The sensation is fantastic with the motorcycle. I am able to do well and maintain constancy. We have achieved the first victory and the first pole. This Sunday we have to be on the podium and be willing to fight for victory, ”Marc explained, he was also very satisfied Álex Márquezwhich ended second: «I am supercontent. This was our goal. It depended on the exit. Marc has made a great exit and a good first round. I’ve had to endure there. Now I will start studying Marc’s paths and this Sunday we will be more prepared but it will be difficult to win here Marc ». He finally expressed himself Pecco Bagnaia: «It is fantastic to be on the podium, considering how it was yesterday. But you have to work hard because I still have the same sensations as last year in the Esprint. It is the first race and it’s fine like this ».