The Spanish Marc Márquez, six times MotoGP world champion and absent from the circuits since July 2020, when he suffered a severe fall, has received the medical clearance to “get back to racing,” his team, Repsol Honda, announced on Saturday. See you next week at Portimao!! ”, wrote the pilot, for his part, on his official Instagram profile. “It has been nine difficult months, with moments of uncertainties and ups and downs, and now, finally, I will be able to enjoy my passion again!”, Admitted the pilot from Cervera (Lleida)

The Spanish, who won in 2013, 2014 and from 2016 to 2019 uninterruptedly, the right humerus was ruptured at the first grand prix of 2020, in Jerez, on July 19. Márquez was in a hurry to return after a first operation, but his case worsened and he missed the rest of the season, which Joan Mir (Suzuki) took advantage of to win the world title.

The complication of the injury forced Márquez to go through the operating room twice more, the last in December to treat an “infected pseudoarthrosis of the right humerus,” his team recalled in their statement. As a result of this operation, Márquez has already missed the first two grands prix of the 2021 season.

But a medical team from the Ruber International Hospital now considers the pilot’s clinical condition to be “very satisfactory” and notes “clear progress in the bone consolidation process». “Márquez can go back to racing, taking into account the reasonable risk implicit in his sport,” said Repsol Honda.

The Catalan has been back on the bike since mid-March and continues to aspire to win big prizes and the championship, according to Tetsuhiro Kuwata, who directs him in the official team of Sling. If he returns to Portimao, it will be necessary to check what Márquez’s state of form is after almost a year without riding and his options to fight for his seventh world crown in MotoGP, to which must be added the one achieved in 2010 in 125 cc (category before Moto3) and in Moto2 in 2012.

Honda potential



His absence in the first two races of the season, both held at the Losail circuit (Qatar), is not an insurmountable obstacle in the fight for the title, since there are still 17 races to contest, but there are other riders who have started very strong, such as the French Johann Zarco (leader of the World Championship with 40 points after finishing second in both tests with his Ducati) and Fabio Quartararo, as well as Maverick Viñales, the first two winners of great prizes. , both with Yamaha.

In addition to Márquez’s physical condition, the other big question is the potential of the official Honda, which so far has been inferior to the Ducati and the Yamaha. Pol Espargaro, Márquez’s new teammate on the Repsol Honda team, was only able to finish 8th and 13th in the two races in Qatar and has only 11 points in the World Championship, far from the 40 for leader Zarco or the 36 for Quartararo and Viñales.

Things were worse for the German Stefan bradl, substitute for Márquez, who finished 11th and 14th at Losail. Márquez, however, has already shown in the past that if there is a rider on the grid capable of ‘taming’ the Honda, it is him.