There is no middle ground for Marc Márquez. Or everything, or nothing. With this maximalist approach this weekend in Thailand, the MotoGP World Cup 2025, in which the Cervera pilot faces the great challenge of his career: to be champion again after five seasons without successes, and resume the incomparable hegemony that came to build, with six crowns in his first seven years in the queen class … until he stopped him dry the fateful fall in Jerez 2020 Black four -year period of injuries, operations, recoveries and technical disability of your previous motorcycle. Now, with 32 years, in his 13th season in MotoGP, Márquez has everything in his hand to reign again. Without excuses.

“Now I feel that I am in the right place, with the correct motorcycle if I want to fight for the championship, and I will give everything to try,” he admitted unambiguously the multicampeon in the previous press conference of the Thailand GP that starts today with free training.

Unanimity is absolute in the paddock MotoGP: rivals, technicians and analysts point in a single direction. “Marc is the top favorite, because he is in the best team [el Ducati Lenovo oficial]with the best motorcycle and he is full, he is looking forward to, and he has been working for a long time to be champion again. In addition, in the preseason tests it has demonstrated a great record in the times, ”summarizes àlex Crivillé in his analysis for this newspaper.

“Marc has always managed to win with a lower motorcycle and has always stood out regarding the teammate, so it would be normal for him to be a champion this year, being with the best motorcycle,” says Carlos Checa.

The opinion of àlex Crivillé

“I don’t think Martín is aspiring having a Dream Team like Ducati Lenovo”

The panorama leaves no doubt: the movement of the Catalan pilot to the official structure of Ducati, after a year of filming to the Italian motorcycle with the GP23 of the Gresini team (it was 3rd of the World Cup and added 3 Sunday wins and one in Sprint), it has been the final piece for the circle to be perfect and can aspire to the title: it is in the best physical form, in an official team, in an official team, with the best team, with the best team, with the best team, with the best team, in the best. The necessary knowledge of the Ducati to look for the scepter from the first day.

What can stop or avoid? Two reasons appear on the horizon: his box of box and himself. Although, for most, Pecco Bagnaia will end up not being an obstacle. So…

“Marc’s main rival will be himself. The only thing that I think can erode is his desire, his excess of impetus, ”says Checa. “Márquez is very clear that either wins or loses the World Cup. I don’t think I will weigh the pressure of having this obligation. It has a lot of capacity to manage that, it has overcome everything. You will know how to take it. The pressure comes to you if you are missing half a second, but he now will technically have his best, which will give him a bigger confidence, ”considers the Expile of Sant Fruitós de Bages.

For Crivillé, Márquez’s main obstacle will be Bagnaia and “The Italian environment” of Ducati. “Pecco is a very good pilot, in addition to cold and calculator, very constant, and will have learned from last year, from mistakes for lack of constancy,” which, together with “Italians are very theirs and sweep home,” will make “not easy for you.” Although Seva’s ex -champion considers that “Marc is sufficiently ready to adapt to circumstances” and also “will be faster than Pecco and I am inclined to think that he will be a team leader, because the results will mark the differences.”

Carlos Checa’s opinion

“Marc’s capabilities and desire will have more weight than Pecco’s experience with the GP24”

And other rivals? Logic says that the champion should have his chance, but the change to Aprilia and the preseason injury that Thailand and Argentina gets lost and Argentina make Jorge Martín lose many integers. Without their contest, those who point to the highest are àlex Márquez (1st in the tests of Malaysia and 2nd in those of Thailand) and Pedro Acosta in their second year. “I think àlex will be in the Top 5 fighting for podiums, ”Czech prediction. “What could help Marc, who would have an ally in front.”

Small categories

Spaniards, aspiring Moto2 and Moto3 thrones

Without the champion on the Moto2 grill (Ai Ogura climbed to MotoGP), the fan of the throne of the intermediate displacement is opened, with Spanish prominence. Arón Canet (25), already in his sixth course in the category, part as a favorite, both for his runner -up of 2024 and for having been in front of the tests. His main rivals are Manu González (3rd of 2024), Alonso López (6th) and the now injured Sergio García Dols (4th), without losing sight of grandfather Jake Dixon (29) and the young Belgian Belgian Barry Baltus (19), neighbor of Canet box. The surprise would be to see by beating the title to the King of Moto3, David Alonso. In the small category, without the Spanish-Colombian champion, favoritism falls to José Antonio Rueda, Ángel Piqueras or David Muñoz at the head of the Spanish quarry, the Japanese Yamanaka and the Australian Kelso. And attention to the two Murcian noveles: Álvaro Carpe and Máximo Quiles.