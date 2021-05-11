The Lakers, still in an absolute state of precariousness (without Dennis Schröder and without a LeBron James about to return) achieved against the Phoenix Suns, one of the best teams in the regular season, one of his best triumphs (123-110) of his long-suffering second half of the season. Surely it will not serve to prevent the play in, but it certainly helped the champion’s morale, especially since in the last games the best version of Anthony Davis is being seen again. The power forward took out his devastating version and managed by himself (42 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks) to an opponent whom he could see again in the first round of a playoffs that start on May 22, after a play in (18-21) to which the Lakers seem doomed.

But it wasn’t just Davis: Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope played a great game in the backcourt … and Marc Gasol returned to give minutes of a lot of quality: +10 in 18 on the court although he only scored one point. He captured 6 rebounds, distributed 3 assists and returned to accumulate good decisions. So much that Frank Vogel is opting for Spanish more and more clearly in a center rotation that has been confusing since Andre Drummond arrived. Against the Suns, Marc sat 17th up with less than 11 minutes to go and had to come back when the lead had been reduced to 7 points. In this stretch (final +13 for Lakers) without Marc, Drummond missed clear options under the basket and suffered in defense against the pick and roll of Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton.

Sam Quinn says in an article on CBS that Marc has been “critical” for the good performance of the Lakers in recent games despite the plague of injuries and setbacks that continues to plague them. And it gives a devastating fact: Since the arrival of Andre Drummond (he debuted on March 31) this is the plus / minus of the three centers of the Los Angeles team: Montrezl Harrell -78, Andre Drummond -23, Marc Gasol +23.

The evolution of minutes and sensations has been optimal for Marc, who He is returning to the 20 minutes per night that he had before being on leave for COVID, when he was the starting center. Drummond’s arrival left him almost out of the rotation: seven games without minutes with Vogel inclined to place the newcomer as a starter and Harrell as a substitute center. Marc complained and his situation seemed very delicate, so much so that there was even talk of a possible buyout. But Vogel insisted that he wanted his three centers and, little by little, Marc has been gaining minutes. By quantity and quality. He’s been back in the rotation for four straight games and, although it is not the holder, he’s on the track in many of his team’s best stages. Or he appears (“I’m Mr. Wolf, I solve problems,” he said himself) when things go wrong and, almost always, for his team to straighten the course in their minutes. It was very evident when the Lakers beat the Nuggets with two minutes of Marc in the first and 15 in the second, at a fabulous level against Nikola Jokic when Drummond had been charged with fouls. Against the Sacramento Kings, he came in at 15-28 and left at 41-37. He hardly played in the second half … and the Lakers lost despite arriving with advantages of more than 10 points in the last 10 minutes.

Now it is Harrell who has the most sections out of the rotation and As long as Drummond continues at its current and poor level, everything indicates that when the moment of truth arrives, the play in and the playoffs, Marc will not only be in the team (whether holder or not) it will have important minutes. So, you know, the Lakers will use Anthony Davis a lot as a pure center. But when they don’t, Marc’s intelligence and competitiveness seem ideal. Spanish is tougher and more cerebral than Drummond in defense, he scores shots and, above all, activates the attack with his IQ and his good hand to pass. With him, the Lakers score 12.8 points per 100 possessions on counterattacks. With Drummond, that number is 11.8. Lower despite the fact that the second rebounds more than Marc. But the Spaniard simply plays much better when he has the ball in his hands. Lastly, Quinn’s article recalls a fact that seems distant but may give clues to what is to come: Before Anthony Davis ‘complicated injury, the Lakers’ starting five (Schröder, Caldwell-Pope, LeBron, Davis, Marc) were crushing their rivals with +13.9 per 100 possessions. Very significant.