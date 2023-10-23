Marc Guiu was born on January 4, 2006, in Granollers: municipality of Barcelona, in Spain. He works as a center forward and the main qualities of him, since he was still part of the category pre-babyare the physical power and his scoring instinct.
The latter became very clear last Sunday, October 22, 2023, when the Barça coach: Xavi Hernández granted him the dream of making his debut in the First Division, and paid him in a way worthy of filming.
Marc Guiu came on as a substitute in the seventy-ninth minute. The rival? Athletic Club, in a match corresponding to the Spanish League. The match was tied 0-0, so it did not seem to be the ideal setting for a young man who was only seventeen years old to make his debut.
However, just thirty-four seconds after entering the field, he scored the only goal of the game with a subtle touch that was enough to beat the rival goalkeeper and thus achieve a perfect start for someone who came into the world just when the team to which he belongs today began to dominate the world… football-wise, of course.
The Barcelona forward has defended the shirt of the Spanish Under 17 Soccer Team on twelve occasions, scoring eight goals. The boy is one of the greatest promises of the Catalan club, and the world of football cannot help but be excited thinking that, perhaps, we are witnessing the beginning of a new star of international stature.
This is what Xavi Hernández said at the end of the match:
