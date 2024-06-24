The young forward of FC Barcelona, known for his brilliant debut in LaLiga, has become the focus of Chelsea’s interest. Now, according to information from Mark and of Fabrizio Romano, the forward will leave for London in the next few hours to sign for the blue team, who has paid the clause of 6 million euros for the player. The young player has already said yes and, barring a surprise, the one who debuted with a goal this season in Catalonia will be a Chelsea player next season.
From FC Barcelona they wanted to renew Marc Guiu’s contract, which ends in June 2025, as has been done with many players from the culé subsidiary. Then Chelsea appeared, offering conditions far superior to what FC Barcelona offered. According to the source indicated above, this has been the main reason for the youth player to sign for Chelsea
His sporting interest has also been very important in making the decision, as he knows that next season with Robert Lewandowski on the team he will hardly have opportunities to further his development as a footballer, and the Pole will also be an important man for Hansi Flick. Vitor Roque is also on the squad, who is the bet for the future in the Catalan club’s forward line.
Marc Guiu has had a good season alternating between the first team and the Blaugrana reserve team. With the first team of FC Barcelona he has played eight games scoring two goals, with the reserve team he has scored six goals this season.
Last weekend the player was in Córdoba playing the final of the play off for promotion to LaLiga Hypermotion with Barça B. The player has been a fundamental piece for Rafa Márquez’s culé quarry in the last games to enter the play offs promotion
